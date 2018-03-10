Northern Colorado’s Jordan Davis Submitted A Dunk Of The Year Nominee During Conference Tournament Week

03.09.18 7 hours ago

Getty Image

Friday’s match-up between Northern Colorado and Montana was important in that the two teams met in the semifinals of the Big Sky Conference tournament. Both teams won more than 20 games this season, and while there likely wasn’t a ton of national attention on the proceedings, non-Power 5 leagues often produce some of the more memorable moments of early March with fantastic plays and buzzer-beaters.

This time, the highlight of the night was produced by Northern Colorado junior guard Jordan Davis, who exploded down the lane for an unbelievable throw-down to give his team a two-point lead late in regulation.

TAGSCollege BasketballJordan DavisMONTANANorthern Colorado

