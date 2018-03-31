Getty Image

The best college basketball game you will watch this March — or, really, at any point during the 2017-18 campaign — happened late on Friday night between a pair of No. 1 seeds in the women’s NCAA Tournament. UConn and Notre Dame faced off in an absolute gem of a basketball game, and by the time the clock hit zero on the overtime frame, the Fighting Irish came out on top, 91-89.

The entire game was tremendous. Notre Dame raced out to a first quarter lead, UConn came back to lead at the half, and the two teams exchanged hay-makers during the second half. Let’s start by going to the final 20 seconds of the fourth quarter, in which the Fighting Irish had a five-point lead. The Huskies’ Napheesa Collier canned a three, and on the following Notre Dame possession, UConn’s Kia Nurse made a game-saving steal and layup.