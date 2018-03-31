Notre Dame’s Final Four Victory Over UConn Was College Basketball’s Most Bonkers Game Of The Year

03.31.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The best college basketball game you will watch this March — or, really, at any point during the 2017-18 campaign — happened late on Friday night between a pair of No. 1 seeds in the women’s NCAA Tournament. UConn and Notre Dame faced off in an absolute gem of a basketball game, and by the time the clock hit zero on the overtime frame, the Fighting Irish came out on top, 91-89.

The entire game was tremendous. Notre Dame raced out to a first quarter lead, UConn came back to lead at the half, and the two teams exchanged hay-makers during the second half. Let’s start by going to the final 20 seconds of the fourth quarter, in which the Fighting Irish had a five-point lead. The Huskies’ Napheesa Collier canned a three, and on the following Notre Dame possession, UConn’s Kia Nurse made a game-saving steal and layup.

Around The Web

TAGSCollege BasketballNOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISHUCONN HUSKIESWomen's Final Four

The RX

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 13 hours ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 3 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 week ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP