Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks picked up a big win during Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals. After getting blown out in Game 1 of the series, Doncic and the Mavs bounced back in a big way, as the team got hot from behind the three-point line en route to a 119-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With the win, Dallas is now in control of the series, because if they just win their home games, they’ll move on to the conference finals. And as is usually the case in these moments, Doncic came up huge, as the All-Star led his team with 29 points on 11-for-21 shooting with 10 rebounds, seven assists, three steals, a block, and only one turnover in 41 minutes of work.

After the game, Doncic sat down to speak with the press, where he was in what appeared to be a pretty good mood. And then, this happened, and for a brief moment, Doncic was the most scared person in the known universe.

Sex noises interrupt the Luka Dončić postgame press conference in Oklahoma City. His face 🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/5YXXxDL10f — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 10, 2024

Here’s a clip that gives you a sense of how hard everyone in the room was laughing, including Doncic, who, God bless him, told everyone “I hope that’s not live.”

Definitely the weirdest start to a press conference I’ve ever experienced 😂 pic.twitter.com/xTDIljvoNL — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) May 10, 2024

Anyway, somehow, someway, a press conference happened after this.