Nuggets Slay The Sleepwalking Lakers; Knicks Beat A Nemesis

You had to see it coming. Anyone who watches enough of the Lakers should’ve seen it coming. Give them nothing and they topple you. Give them a little and they push back. Give them a lot and they all sit around Indian style and start telling campfire stories. Nine wins in a row and not one bad night? They were due. It’s their DNA …
The new hottest team in the West beat the old hottest team in the West yesterday when the Nuggets came from behind in the fourth quarter and walked out of the Staples Center with a 95-90 win over the Lakers. Kenyon Martin (18 points, 8 rebounds) came up with the play of the day when he tipped in a missed free throw in the final seconds to put Denver up five and ice the win. During the first half, when the Nuggets were scoring less than A.C. Green, it was Danilo Gallinari who was in the kitchen cooking up buckets. For the game he finished with 22, but most of them came at critical moments … The Lakers led throughout, but hadn’t looked so bored since they lost to Cleveland before the All-Star break. Besides Andrew Bynum (16 rebounds), it was a sleepy Sunday afternoon for L.A. Even Kobe Bryant was off (10-27 from the field, 28 points) … At one point after a great pass from Lawson led to a Gallinari dunk, Jeff Van Gundy said that he thinks Lawson is as good a fast-break passer as anyone. Jeff, have you ever heard of Rajon Rondo? Or Steve Nash? … Finally, the Spurs ended their mysterious bout with losing, destroying the Suns by 17. Amazingly, none of the Spurs’ best players played well. But one silver lining in all these injuries is that it has brought the best out from George Hill. In the last few games, Hill has had a few duds. But he also went for a combined 57 points in back-to-back games. Against Phoenix, Hill had the complete game working, hitting threes and floaters in the lane. By the end of the first quarter, he had made all eight of his shots and free throws for 16 points (he ended the night with 29 points) … We feel like this is the tip of the iceberg for Phoenix. The team really has no direction, the best player is locked in a “should I stay or should I go?” battle and their star power has completely run dry. Things are about to get ugly in Arizona … In Houston, the Rockets took advantage of the Hawks down the stretch and pushed themselves closer to the playoffs with a 114-109 win behind Kevin Martin (35 points). Twice in the final few minutes, Atlanta left Luis Scola (15 points) open at the free-throw line for jumpers. Twice, he buried them. On the other end, Joe Johnson (25 points) got called for palming, and then Jamal Crawford (15 points) took a wild three over a double team. So down three on the final possession, Jeff Teague dribbled 10 seconds off the clock before launching a running three that barely hit the rim … Read More: We witness antics in the Heat locker room, the Knicks finally beat their nemesis and two titans fall…
the West playoffs are gonna be insane this year
We were due to drop one. Not too worried.Denver is playing the best team ball i’ve ever seen from them.Either of those first of second squads can easily drop 12 to 15 a piece on you.That has IMHO be the smoothest bench segue in the league.The drop of in production is almost negliglibe at all positions.
Another thing i’m impressed with..the calm that has come to J.R Smith’s game.I was kinda hoping we could get a chuckathon from him.
Can’t believe the Uconn women lost..crazy upset.
The hawks are weird to watch.Beat Boston on some great defensive execution and somehow against the Rockets leave Luis Scola wide open within 10 feet of the basket.That is NOT Kwame brown you are leaving open to shoot.
we were due to drop one? thats the thinking? thats the mentality people have?
if coaches could read player’s mind and discover that kind of thinking, those guys wouldnt play. u dont go into a game or after losing a game respond by saying, ‘we were due to drop one.”
ima be a bitch and point out that kobe went 10-27 and 8-9 free throws for 28 points. gasol had 10 attempts and bynum 7. lakers lost. like i said, lakers win despite of kobe not because. the guy is so goddamn inefficient.
enough bithcin, but congrats to denver, kenyon martin plays the role of a bully to a tee, provides some toughness, him and nene and galo tough front court trio..
houstons gonna miss the playoffs, much respect to adleman, he should be coaching the heat..
@ Kobe supporters – anyone still like the idea of someone who can go 10-27 from the field, but “make them when they count”? Let’s see, if there had been 7 less shots for the guy with the cold hand, there might have been a few more for players that shoot a decent percentage…but naw he should keep shooting…
@ Dime – starting something out of nothing in Phoenix? Steve Nash didn’t play last night, could have had something to do with them losing so badly? Oh nevermind, you guys were the ones burying the Spurs when all 3 of their best players were out injured.
@ beiber newz
It’s an ojective and sane point of view.To the best of my recollection no team has ever gone 82 and 0.I also agree that it would be silly if in the middle of a game you are thinking ‘we are due to lose one’.I’m a fan of the Lakers.That is my point of view.Here’s another.We are gonna win the championship this year.
@ dagwaller
Nobody’s ever gonna accuse Kobe of being Kevin Martin.I’m envious of that guy’s efficiency.The other factors that kobe brings in crunch time are hard to duplicate.U think we don’t cringe when he shoots 15 foot Js with two guys on him and a wide open lamar or Bynum alone under the rim ? when he shoots us out of games?We see it.
There’s a flipside to that coin though.He does make quite a few of those in high stakes situations and when he gets an efficient game going he’s a scary guy with the ball.We live with that shit.Win and lose.
Teaxs A&M?
@ dagwaller & common sense
Kobe was 10 for 27 while Gasol was 7 for 10. We see that and we hate that too but it’s not gonna change.
We wouldn’t loose too many games if the offense would run through Gasol and if Kobe took 10 shots less or would get his ass in the post more often instead of those ugly bricks from downtown. But as I said he’s been in the league for 15 years so it’s not very likely he’s gonna change now. It’ll probably get even uglier next season when there’s Brian Shaw on the bench instead of Phil Jackson.
He shoots us back in a few games and he costs us a few games. Amare and Melo are not gonna start defending, Nowitzki is not gonna start dishing out flagrant fouls, Manu’s not gonna stop flopping, Rondo’s not turning in a good shooter, Lebron’s not gonna get clutch and Kobe’s not gonna stop taking bad shots.
Gotta take the good with the bad
If ya’ll are going to mention womens college basketball, you’re OBLIGATED to mention how bad Skylar Diggins is. She had everybody on Twitter going nuts… And shes an All American. Best looking ball player, maybe ever in Womens sports. Except for UCLA’s coach. She’s right
Lakers looked great yesterday… And by great I mean Kobe shot horribly (10-27, 0-4 from 3), they ignored Pau (7-10, no touches in the 4th) and left Bynum in the bench after a 14 rebound 1st half… Great job Lake show, by all means, keep that up. Let’s go Heat.
LL
I be Diggins Skylar
My eyes will be glued to the Womens’ Championship. On the horizon, that freshman on Maryland.
I was impressed with Denver yesterday…..As a team, they seem to be functioning better as a unit….Not really reading too much into the loss for the Lakers…When the Playoffs start, they’ll kick it into high gear…Watching the Suns game, I couldn’t help but feel sorry for Steve Nash….The Suns….just suck….there’s no other way to put it….Where does Nash fit it in?…Im wondering what team he’ll get traded to?…He has 1 more championship push left in him….
Yes, the Legend of Steve Nash was a great player but would a team be trading for a reputation or a 38 yr old PG.
HE IS STILL BETTER THAN MOST, but you have to expect the Suns to get something in return like 2 starters and as many draft picks possible. I think his best bet is to latch onto a team with a big point guard and become a spot up shooter… Miami it is.
tbh i missed my main point, which is that kojacker bryant is NOT i repeat NOT the MVP so all those lakers fans and media people trying to make the case need to STFU. Lakers own because when they play as a team they cannot be stopped but theres always one major obstacle preventing team play.
The West playoffs gonna be REAL REAL good.
All them lower seeds play with grit, and all of them screams ‘GIANT KILLER’. No soft team in the West right now.
They’re gonna go against the seemingly indestructible higher seeds, but yall know they aint gonna back down. Haven’t seen a collection of lower seeds like these in a while.
A crazy NCAA tournament, followed by a crazy NBA playoffs???
It’s good to be a hoops fan right now.
The Knicks are back in the playoffs! They will shock the world and beat the Heat! Yeah!
I must say i really like Wilson Chandlers midrange game.. and his game period.. he plays hard all day but he got a sweet midrange touch.. even hit the glass..
With all that said..
Everyone who is whining about Kobes efficiency????
Once again you guys act like you could do better lmao
“i mean i hate to be a stickler here and point it out”
Then dont lmao your wasting ur breath.. u can say whatever u want about the shooting % but we all know what the end result of the season will be..
And who is going to murder the playoffs and raise the Finals MVP trophy..
And thats all that matter to us..
You can complain against Kobe but after Odom hits that 3 the script flipped but KMart was the man. Dunking Nene’s airball and getting that tip on the missed FT that sealed the deal.
Artest vs KMart, now that’ s a matchup!
The Thunder are going to be interesting in the playoffs, hell both East and West hasn’t been this wide open in a while.
Nash and GHill should go to a contendor, Hill has played solid D and very efficient on the O end. Not the Heat, they will continue to suck as they try to win games with Bibby and Z.
Showtime and smoove
Not all laker fans are like u guys they don’t see all the crap kobe does sometimes.
Now let’s be real those who say kobe makes them when they count is bs. we know he shoots poorly in those situations and had he been a lil effective during the game the lakers wouldn’t needa last second shot. It might be true that kobe is better than lebron for one final shot but if you had bron for the whole game you win by 10. The games bron bricks the game winners kobe losses by 10. Then again maybe its my kobe hater goggles that make me see it that way.
Oh and the spurs finally win one.
I find myself yelling at the TV often during Lakers games cause Pau is so god damned soft.
Lakeshow
Really?? So you are going to compare kobe with us?
@ Lakeshow
gotta agree with Ian. what kind of argument is that? Kobe isn’t efficient, but he probably could be. with all those skills, he SHOULD do better. and dont come with this “murder the playoffs” stuff. it’s a myth Kobe gets better in the playoffs. his scoring average is higher because he takes even more shots.
@ Ian
YES I AM LOL
I watch Joe Johnson go like 3-19 the other day and not even a beep.. ive watched people go up against Kobe and shoot damn near the #’s
BUT
All i ever hear is
“yeah Kobe got 28 points…….. but he got it on 25 shot attempts..”
Well shit people if u could do better then write the LA Lakers a letter.. make ur points and hope for the tryouts! lol
Everyone got something to say about dude and we 19 years into his career and AINT NOTHING CHANGED.. do we really need to talk about it?? lmao its a waste of breath is all im sayin..
We lost one yesterday and id say it had more to do with our overall energy.. it didnt have shit to do with Kobes shooting %.. we lost that lead when dude was sitting on the bench..
Im just sayin its funny lol
LMAAAAAOOOO @ RAFA
So last year when he dropped like all those 30 pt games in the playoffs it was because his FG attempts went up??
Im sure thats what made us so successful last postseason
Raise ur hand next time please lmao
“It might be true that kobe is better than lebron for one final shot but if you had bron for the whole game you win by 10. The games bron bricks the game winners kobe losses by 10. Then again maybe its my kobe hater goggles that make me see it that way.”
Yeah thats ur hater goggles Ian..
First off they are 2 different players.. one plays mainly on the perimeter.. one makes a living driving to the rack
Second off they play 2 different positions and are asked to do 2 completely different things..
Third off Kobe is actually a better defender than LBJ so while i see u off settin offense how does it affect defense??
Fourth off could Lebron really survive in the Triangle with no real J and no post game??
Fifth off.. i mean should i keep going????
Or should we just call that “lets plug in X player here” shit extremely goofy???
Hehehe again lakeshow
Johnson shouldn’t be the point of comparison. Besides you know I’m always gonna hate. re
So why r u assuming they r running the triangle.
@ Ian
Most fans are having a hard time being realistic about players they like or dislike.
The Kobe haters will always nitpick about his bad shots or when he has a game with 1 assist. At the same time they ignore all the good stuff he does and that’s plenty.
The Kobe lovers will ignore his bad shots, killing the flow of the offense, the constant whining. They think Kobe wins the games alone and if they loose it’s probably the refs fault.
The reality is in between. The same with Lebron.
He’s not as good as the Lebron lovers believe he is. They just ignore the fact that dude has no post game or footwork, is only an average shooter or individual defender, … The haters are just as wrong as the lovers because when you average like 27-8-8 you must be doing an awful lot right. I mean there are even idiots claiming it’s Wade’s team cuz he’s the better player.
Like I said above, people need to take their goggles off and be realistic. Appreciate the talent and don’t solely focus on what you want to nitpick at.
smoove chips,
wuld u play for a captain that says we shudve won or a captain that says ehhh we were bound to lose a game or two or three!!! ???
Good god Kobe is so overrated. I REALLY don’t understand where all the Kobe mythos comes from. Really could be the most overrated player of the last 20 years. Dude’s good but not GREAT at all. Anyone who really pays attention to dude with his balls out of their mouths can see it. He had a good 4 year stretch in there at one point though, i’ll give him that, but that shit’s LOOOOONG gone, and could have possibly had more to do with Shaq’s lazy, out of shape but still dominating ass than anything.
Since David West went down, I’d rather the Hornets not make the playoffs. Houston needs to show everyone that they are just one 7 foot 6 inch Center from contending again.
@Lakeshow
Kobe is only a good defender when he puts his mind to it. This year LeBron has stepped up and has gone into straight lock down mode. Kobe spends most of the game in Free Safety. If you watch the game you notices he gave Chandler a few open looks because he just ignored him.
Also my biggest gripe is that most Kobe fans (not saying you) ignore his misses and over-hype his makes. When someone says Kobe isn’t as mythical in the clutch as people make him out to be. He is human just as anyone else. And he whines like a bitch.
Look all I’m saying is Kobe is good, but when he realizes that he doesn’t have to win every game for the Lakers, its when he can actually do the best for his team.
Why is shooting/scoring the only facet of basketball where people say you’re selfish if you do it a lot? I haven’t heard anybody calling Kevin Love a ball-hog because he won’t back off and let his teammates get more rebounds. I haven’t heard anybody call Jason Kidd selfish because he doesn’t let his teammates get more assists. But guys like Kobe and Rose and Melo get criticized because they shoot the ball too much. If the ideal result of each possession is to score, why wouldn’t you have your most talented scorer taking a lot of shots?
It’s not just the fans/media either: You never hear a disgruntled player complaining about not getting enough opportunities to play defense. It’s always about shots and touches and scoring.
@ Austin.
I’m sure you play pick-up ball, right?
How fun is it to play with ‘that guy’?
…especially when your squad loses and you just give him that “pass the f**kin’ ball next time” spiel.
@That’s What’s Up — I know what you’re saying, but ideally the game would be played in a way where people don’t care so much about who scores; it’s just one of many important facets of the game. Like if you’re doing your thing defensively, or as a rebounder, or as a playmaker, or even just setting screens and boxing out, why do you need to feel validated by scoring?
@AB
Because well, jacking up shots is the ultimate form of ball hogging. And just because your best scorer is taking a low percentage shot doesn’t mean its okay because he is your best scorer.
And this isn’t 00-03 76ers where AI was the only decent offensive player on the team. This is the 2 time champion Lakers. Odom was wrecking show, Gasol was 7-10 and Bynum was straight unguardable. But who ended up taking 5 shots at the end of the game? Kobe.
And its not just him; if LeBron does it I’d call him out as well.
And like I said, this game will also do nothing to the perception that Kobe is the greatest clutch player of all time and when it brings down his clutch efficiency will be called “just stats” yet if he makes it all of a sudden he’s Kobe Bryant the Kloser.
@stunna: “this game will also do nothing to the perception that Kobe is the greatest clutch player of all time”
That perception exists?? Of ALL TIME?? Really?!? i haven’t heard that argument. I’ve heard he’s the greatest closer TODAY… but not all time. Whoever says that is ludicrous.
LMAO @ AB playing devil’s advocate.
“I haven’t heard anybody calling Kevin Love a ball-hog because he won’t back off and let his teammates get more rebounds. I haven’t heard anybody call Jason Kidd selfish because he doesn’t let his teammates get more assists. ”
Niiiice.
@ Austin
It’s not just the fans/media either: You never hear a disgruntled player complaining about not getting enough opportunities to play defense. It’s always about shots and touches and scoring.
C’mon now you know why … $$$$$$$
Who got the fat contracts last summer? Bron, Wade, Bosh, Joe Johnson, Amare, Boozer.
No one is throwing 20 million a year at Reggie Evans, Humphries, etc etc. You can get paid for defense, rebounding, intangibles but that’s hard work. Scoring is easy money
@AB – Reggie Wayne is the best receiver the Colts have, but does he need to have EVERY ball thrown his way? If he isn’t open why force the situation? There are other options.
Being balanced and selfless makes the Lakers unguardable.
austin please BBall is a team game. you defend as a team and score as a team. players like kobe piss me off and their apologists also.
@ Showtime & Ian
Ive said many times before i dont like Kobes shot selection.. its an ego thing with him..
I was talkin to my boy and he asked if i thought Kobe would be better than Jordan if Kobe can get 3 more..
I said no.. why???
Because Jordan had the same kill ego but he was infintetely smarter.. he knew his spots and his EFFICIENT range.. Kobe knows wheres he most effective at but his ego makes him think he can score from anywhere.. and it drives me crazy.. drives all Laker fans crazy..
BUT
We’ve been to the Finals years in a row.. we’ve won 2 chips behind him.. and thats not counting the 3 championships from the Kobe/Shaq era..
Some of the greats have only won ONE CHAMPIONSHIP.. Kobe has been 1A 1B on two possible 3 peats.. how many jackers have done that????
So like i said… its a pointless arguement.. If he was Iverson status i could see it but dude comes thru when we need it.. you have 3 WHOLE SEASONS RIGHT BEHIND YOU TO LOOK AT..
I cant remember the last post season in recent memory where Kobe Bryant wasnt our best player.. seriously..
@Stunnaboy2K11 — I’m talking philosophically. For example, Kobe took 32% of his team’s field goals yesterday (27-of-84). Meanwhile, Bynum grabbed 35% of his team’s rebounds (16-of-45). So why is nobody saying Bynum needs to be less “selfish” and allow other guys to get rebounds? Why is shooting the only part of the game where we have such a thing as “too much”?
Showtime
True
If there is one dude I hate more than kobe is lebron but I can’t talk outta my neck (I remember this lakeshow) and call the heat wades team cuz they clearly aren’t.
Now I do agree a bit with ME I mean kobe has never been the best player in the league for 2 or 3 years at least clearly like shaq and duncan were or like lebron is now. I have it 98-03 duncan and shaq, 03-06 duncan, 06-07 kobe wade and bron and bron since 07 all alone. Again this is just my opinion.
(That said, Brandon Knight was shooting the ball too much in the Kentucky/UConn game.)
@ Stunnaboy
Its about matchups..
Lebron cant guard a Rajon Rondo or a Russell Westbrook and Kobe can..
Kobe cant guard a Paul Pierce or Carmelo Anthony but Lebron can.. Well not Melo lol
Austin
Like kevin love said there is no such thing as a selfish rebound.
Lakeshow he’s been the best player on the best team. Comon dude has really one finals mvp (gasol was the real mvp last year) outta five titles. Isn’t that shit being on one super stacked team?? Be real kobe wasn 1a or 1b he was clearly robin.
@Lakeshow
Fair nuff, LeBron is big so those PG’s are pretty tricky for him to guard but I’ve seen Kobe D them up well so I’ll give you that.
@JAY
I dunno but I’ve been around a lot of Kobe stans who throw around greatest closer of all time as an argument for Kobe’s position on the all time list. So yeah you never believe what people think.
@AB
Because rebounding is an effort stat, you can;t control where the ball is going to land. You can control who shoots the ball. Also teams like playing with a dominant rebounder more than a dominant scorer as the rebounder can hide a whole teams lack of effort. And on a very real note, everyone wants to score not everyone want to rebound.
Hold up! Points are being compared to Boards????
So you are making the assumption that if Bynum doesn’t board that somebody on the Lakers will get that board? How are those two even remotely related???
Stop that argument, that just don’t make no damn sense!
@Lakeshow -What did I say when you started talking all about that Bynum love last week, I said you shouldn’t something is gonna happen now. Then he hurts his leg and doesn’t play! Knock on wood next time!
As much as I love calling Kobe robin (and i still think he was) his role on those 3peats was incredibly important. He was his teams primary playmaker, perimeter defender and closer. That is a lot of things to do and he also was putting up 28 PPG. He was playing some of the best basketball of his career. He had a fro.
He just happened to be on the same team as a prime Shaq… and well almost anybody, no matter how good they are, would be his Robin. he was just that good. ;eats Kobe got 3 rings out of it.