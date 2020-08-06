All-Star Guard Odyssey Sims Joined The Lynx In The WNBA’s Bubble

Odyssey Sims, who was not with the team after giving birth to her first child back in April, has joined the Minnesota Lynx in Florida.

Kent Youngblood of the Star Tribune reports that Sims joined the Lynx in the bubble on Thursday and could be available to play in approximately a week. Sims will have to go follow the WNBA’s quarantine COVID-19 protocol before she’s allowed to see any action on the court. However, once that’s completed, the 5’10 guard will have to serve a two-game suspension without pay due to a drunken driving charge she received last summer.

The Texas native led the Lynx both in points (14.5) and assists (5.4) while chipping in 1.4 steals per game en route to becoming a first-time All Star in 2019 season. Without one their best the players, the Lynx have started the season with an impressive 5–1 record.

The Lynx could use Sims after Shenise Johnson went down with an injury. A player will have to be cut from the roster to make room for Sims, although there is no word on which player would lose out on a roster spot. While Sims would not be able to suit up, Minnesota’s next game is on Friday evening at 6 p.m. against the Indiana Fever.