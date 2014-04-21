Official Twitter For Blazers & Rockets Engage In Lighthearted Smack

04.21.14 4 years ago

Sunday night’s 122-120 OT Trail Blazers win in Houston, featured a legion of back-and-forth runs that included free basketball as the two teams reached an impasse during the game’s first 48 minutes. The official Twitter accounts for both teams got just as caught up in the excitement and drama and decided to join in on the fun with a little back-and-forth banter of their own.

When Damian Lillard got his layup plus the foul against Patrick Beverley in OT — thereby fouling him out, the Blazers account took the opportunity to burn the Rockets with a *searing RT:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Blazers account, meanwhile, took the time before the conclusion of regulation to make a pretty spot-on comparison after Robin Lopez picked up a technical earlier in the game and eventually fouled out (his second technical was rescinded)

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Rockets account was as blown away by LMA a we were:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

But they also enjoyed Patrick Beverley‘s antics after drawing another foul and skipping off the court like only Pat Beverley can:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Portland showed us how active their timeline was during Rip City’s run to the Game 1 win:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Even the Portland Police Department’s official Twitter account got involved:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It’s always fun when official Twitter accounts stop acting official and tweet just like fans — if only for a few moments.

(@HoustonRockets & @PortlandTrailBlazers)

What was your favorite tweet from last night’s OT rumble?

