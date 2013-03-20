Oklahoma City’s Reggie Jackson Put a Two-Hand Dunk on JaVale McGee

Oklahoma City guard Reggie Jackson is 6-3. JaVale McGee is 7-0 and is in the business of dunking on people and swatting shots.
Not this time. Last night Jackson was a real highlight for the Thunder, his performance punctuated by this explosive two-hand slam right on McGee:
