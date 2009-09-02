One Last Summer Run In Chicago

Derrick Rose wasn’t the only baller putting in work this summer in Chicago. Everyone from NBA Draft hopefulls to certified NBA superstars frequented the ATTACK Center to get in a run. With school starting soon and your varsity hopes on the line, don’t miss a golden opportunity to get in one last summer run this weekend. And with free admission and free jerseys, there’s no reason we shouldn’t see you there.

WHAT: Converse Open Gym – Chicago

WHERE: The ATTACK Center, 2641 West Harrison Street, Chicago, IL 60612

WHEN: Saturday, September 5

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM: Session 1, Ages 12-14

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM: Session 2, Ages 12-14

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM: Session 3, Ages 15-17

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM: Session 4, Ages 15-17

If you’ve attended Open Gym before, just bring your membership card. If you haven’t, parent/guardian consent is mandatory for all individuals under 18 years of age.

For more information on Open Gym, check out www.converse.com/opengym

