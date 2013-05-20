One Of Allen Iverson’s Most Famous Sneakers Is Coming Back This Friday

In case you need a refresher, Allen Iverson‘s classic Reebok Answer 1 will be returning this Friday. Originally releasing in 1997, this sneaker was the answer to the predecessor: the Question Mid. It features Reebok’s DMX 10 moving air technology, and became iconic because of its concealed lace system and introduction of Iverson’s signature logo.

“When fans first called me ‘The Answer,’ I knew it was a name that carried the weight of the city’s hopes and expectations with it,” Iverson says. “Every time I laced up my Answer 1s, I was reminded that I had a responsibility to my team, my city, and my fans to live up to that name.”

The black/gold Answer 1 will be available at Finish Line, Foot Locker, Champs, City Gear, DTLR and Reebok.com for $150. If you’re still on the fence, go here for more photos of the iconic sneaker.

