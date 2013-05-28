One Of The Greatest Dunks Ever That You Forgot About: Dwyane Wade’s Windmill Alley-Oop

Even though Dwyane Wade had one of the better dunks of the playoffs during Miami’s Game 3 blowout of Indiana, he has been dealing with soreness in his right knee for basically the entire spring. Because of that, sometimes we need to be reminded that once upon a time, he was one of the best athletes ever to play in the NBA.

A huge wingspan. Crazy hops. And gigantic hands. Wade has three or four of my favorite poster dunks of all time, from the finish on Anderson Varejao to the time he smashed one all over OKC. But there was one particular dunk from his summer duty with Team USA that consistently gets overlooked. If it wasn’t for Vince Carter‘s otherworldly-ness, this could arguably be the best Olympic dunk ever.

Who has the best windmill dunk in the NBA?

