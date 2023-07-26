Orlando Magic Offseason Report Card

The Orlando Magic had a strong close to their 2022-23 season and, as such, came into this summer fairly optimistic about their future. While the Magic could’ve created some cap space to make a big move, they chose a patient approach to this summer, as they are taking the long view with their talented young roster.

Their core is in their frontcourt with Paolo Banchero coming off a Rookie of the Year campaign as Orlando’s hopeful star of the future, Franz Wagner continues to show tremendous promise as a big two-way wing, and Wendell Carter Jr. has thrived since being traded to Orlando from Chicago. The backcourt remains a bit of a puzzle the Magic are trying to sort out, with Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony, and Jalen Suggs all young guards trying to cement their status as a core piece. That is what Orlando spends this next year figuring out, as they’ll have to start making decisions on extensions in the near future. For now, they’ll be happy with the growth they’ve seen and have cautious optimism for another step forward in 2022-23 with even more young talent coming on board.

Here, we’ll grade out their offseason moves from the Draft, free agency and contract extensions, and trades.

Draft: B-

Orlando had a pair of lottery picks thanks to the Chicago Bulls, and used those to address their backcourt further selecting Anthony Black Jr. at No. 6 overall and Jett Howard at No. 11. Their exact fit is a bit murky, but the Magic took a swing on upside with both as they are still in the mode of adding talent and seeing what sticks at the guard spots. On Draft night, our Brad Rowland gave Orlando a B for picking Black Jr. and a C+ for the Howard selection, explaining those grades as follows.

This was a tricky spot for Orlando. Not only did the Magic enter the night with two of the top 11 picks, but some of the top-rated players remaining on the board were somewhat duplicative with Paolo Banchero and/or Franz Wagner. As a result, Anthony Black is the choice, and he is a versatile, talented perimeter player. Black’s primary question mark on the offensive side is his perimeter shooting, which could be a clunky fit in Orlando, but Black gives the Magic another ball-handler with the size to be a menace defensively. This is probably the most surprising pick of the draft to this point, but it also makes some sense. Orlando is in need of shooting and, while Gradey Dick was a higher-rated prospect for most scouts, Howard brings size and shooting. His defensive questions could also be insulated within Orlando’s structure.

Free Agency/Contract Extensions: B-

The only real move the Magic made this summer was adding Joe Ingles on a two-year, $22 million deal, as they look to bring a veteran presence to a very young locker room. It’s more money than Ingles was going to get elsewhere, but on a short-term deal it’s a price Orlando is happy to pay to bring in someone who has been on very good teams in the past and can help bring along some of the youngsters — while also being a steady hand on the court. They also re-signed Moe Wagner on a two-year, $16 million deal after he had a very solid season in Orlando, averaging 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game and providing some frontcourt depth behind Carter Jr. Those aren’t moves that particularly give the Magic a clear path to take a step forward next season, but they also didn’t really need to do that this summer given so many questions linger about their backcourt long-term. Having a ‘B-‘ summer of signings is perfectly fine for a team with very few open roster spots, as they didn’t do anything wild to ruin the progress they’ve made.

Trades: INC

Like the Hornets, the Magic have not made a trade this summer as they want a bit more time to evaluate their young talent before consolidating it. That will have to happen in the fairly near future, as Cole Anthony will be a free agent and Jalen Suggs will be extension eligible next summer, but in the meantime they’ll remain patient and see how this upcoming season pans out. Should they get off to a strong start, they have ample ammunition to make a trade to bolster their roster at the deadline, but for now they’ve been quiet on the trade market.