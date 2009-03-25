Osiris Eldridge Will Give You Buckets

I’m not going to lie. I hadn’t seen Illinois State’s Osiris Eldridge play that much this season until I saw him against Northern Iowa in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament. But after one ridiculous pull-up jumper after another, I was ready to hand him a 10-day contract.

Just watching the mohawked guard get it in on the court, you can see the Chi-Town native has swagger. But unlike some cocky ball players, Eldridge has the game to back it up. After making the All-Star team at adidas Superstar Camp alongside guys like Brook Lopez, Reggie Redding, DJ Augustin, Gerald Henderson and Wayne Ellington, he wanted to go to a school where he could play right away and be a star. Hoping to follow in the footsteps of Doug Collins, Osiris became a Redbird.

Check out his story and baller profile on BallersNetwork.com.

