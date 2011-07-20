Lance Allred might be known more for being the first legally deaf player to ever play in the NBA. But he’s also forged a basketball journey from Croatia to Puerto Rico to Australia to China to Cleveland and everywhere in between. Put it this way, he’s played in every continent outside of Antarctica, which I would guess has approximately zero basketball leagues. So Allred knows, much as Josh Childress does, what NBA players will be facing should they sign in a different league.
Allred told the Sake Lake Tribune that Williams better be feeling lucky with his $200,000 a month contract.
“I saw that number, and I laughed,” he said. “Deron could be above the fray with that sort of high-profile signing. That team might not want to have the reputation of not paying him, but that increases the chances that the other players will leave. If Deron gets his money, a lot of other people on that team aren’t going to get theirs.”
Allred said he’s taken a poll of his peers playing overseas for the past two years: “They’re averaging about half of what they were guaranteed to make. … The finances are going to be risky. Always.”
A few years ago, Allred signed a deal to play in Italy for $160,000. “I didn’t receive a dime of it, even though it was FIBA-guaranteed. The team folded two months later. It’s such a crapshoot.”
Allred went on to say everything is completely different besides just the money – the living conditions, the travel, the focus on team over individual. Allred knows NBA players are used to having their freedom; Basically, after work, they go about their business like a normal person. Not in some of the places he’s been. Allred says teams have itineraries pretty much every day. Meet here. Eat here. It’s totally different.
As for the money, Allred told the paper at one point he was just given $20,000 in straight cash from the team in the middle of a mall and then had to bust out of there as a few characters chased him. That’s crazy.
Allred also said to the paper:
“Deron likes to run the show, he doesn’t really listen to coaches much. But if you thought Jerry Sloan was tough, these European coaches are lockdown. When I was in the Ukraine, we practiced twice a day, five days a week. People say, ‘Oh, you only play one game a week, you can relax and rest your body.’ Not the case. … It’s ultracompetitive with the team, plus the coach wants to control everything.”
As support and warnings from both sides continue to pile up this summer, it will be interesting to see exactly what happens with all of this. Maybe Williams has insurances that things will be different. Perhaps he doesn’t know. I guess we will all find out in due time.
if he doesn’t get paid at the end of the month Deron can leave also if he takes the legal route he’ll get paid the time frame is the problem..Coaches ego part is dead on played with lance one season and i’m guessing i know one coach he had in mind…i think its good move if u want to stay activeits just the risk of injury that makes me question the move
He’s not going anywhere if he was wise he’d stay put.
Allred might be right on all accounts. except for the part when he says Deron doesnt want to listen to anybody/coaches. Im not sure what would make Allred say/believe that unless he’s played with Williams. seems like an unfair criticism just because Deron is either american or an nba player.
as for the money, Deron’s agent (cause thats what they do) will make DAMN sure he gets paid! no (white-american) agent is going to negotiate a contract and NOT have it fulfilled money-wise.
WTF@no (white-american) agent is going to negotiate a contract and NOT have it fulfilled…what does white and being american have to do with it, and how do you know that Allred didnt have a white american agent when he got screwed out of his money?
how does lance know that deron doesn’t listen to coaches?
Deron should ask AI if Bestikas is reliable about playing. No need to ask if AI is reliable about playing though.
That’s two players who have come out and said that European teams sometimes don’t pay.
doc, did you even read the article? He said if Williams gets his money other players won’t, and might leave. I hope Williams enjoys that type of environment… Where guys are waiting on their paychecks and this NBA dude, who has already made millions of dollars, is getting his.
I don’t know how the team chemistry can work with only one guy earning in one month what teammates make in one year and is supposed to leave anytime the NBA starts again…