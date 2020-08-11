Dating back to January, Jimmy Butler and T.J. Warren have quite a rivalry going. In fact, both players were given fines by the NBA for their actions earlier this year and, while the world has changed quite a bit since then, the match-up between the Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers on Monday evening drew a bit of extra attention for the player-versus-player rematch. After halftime, the Heat turned a close-fought battle into a rout, eventually outlasting the Pacers by a final score of 114-92.

Though Warren has been unbelievable in the bubble, he and the Pacers got off to a glacial start in this matchup. Miami built an early lead of 21-9 and the highlight of the early going was a connection between Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo.

Indiana opened the night by shooting 3-of-15 and committing five turnovers, scoring only nine points in the first ten minutes of action. However, it was Warren that helped to lead the Pacers out of the morass and, for the first half, the talented forward produced 12 points.

Butler was also productive, scoring ten points, but he relied on 8-of-8 from the line after shooting just 1-of-7 from the floor. While Miami got off to a strong start on the back of Indiana’s offense mishaps, the Pacers did rally, using a 7-0 run to take their first lead of the night near halftime. In fitting fashion for a game between teams with identical win-loss records for the season, the game was knotted at 48-48 after 24 minutes of play.

After the break, though, the Heat quickly took control and they never let go of the rope. Miami zoomed to a 13-4 run to open the third quarter, with quality work on both ends.

BACK DOOR CROWDER.! pic.twitter.com/C3JhUS1krP — x – Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 11, 2020

Much as they did in the first half, Indiana stumbled at the outset of the third quarter, scoring only nine points in eight minutes. Along the way, Warren picked up his fourth foul, forcing Nate McMillan to go to the bench, and the floodgates continued to open for Miami.