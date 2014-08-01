Parker Agrees To Three-Year, $43.3 Million Extension With Spurs

Players taking discounts to stay in San Antonio has been an integral part of the Spurs’ incredible success over the past decade. Reigning All-NBA Second Team honoree and four-time champion Tony Parker is the latest Spurs star to continue that trend, agreeing a to three-year, $43.3 million extension that will keep him in San Antonio for the long-haul.

Yahoo Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski has more insight on Parker’s extension, which will kick in after the 2014-2015 season.

San Antonio Spurs All-Star guard Tony Parker has signed a three-year contract extension worth $43.3 million, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Parker will earn $12.5 million in the 2014-15 season, and his extension will start in the 2015-16 season. He will make $13.4 million, $14.4 million and $15.4 million during the extension, a league source said.

The 32 year-old Parker has been instrumental to the Spurs’ dominance since winning his first title with San Antonio at 20 years-old in 2003. He was named MVP of the 2007 NBA Finals and has been a member of the All-NBA Second Team for three consecutive seasons. And though beautiful ball movement and a deep bench was of greater influence than individual brilliance to the champion 2013-2014 Spurs, Parker’s worth was still obvious.

Parker will be 36 years-old when this new extension expires in the summer of 2018. Basically, there’s a good chance he’ll be overpaid in its final season – or perhaps even last two. Parker surely could’ve commanded close to maximum money from the Spurs, however, and will still earn far less than fellow 32 year-old Dwyane Wade over the next two seasons.

It’s also worth nothing that San Antonio’s books are lean beyond the coming year. RC Buford and company will surely extend Kawhi Leonard before October or match any offer he receives next summer as a restricted free agent, but the Spurs should still have ample flexibility going forward whether Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili aim play past 2014-2015 or not.

Parker’s new deal is a nice compromise between player and organization. There’s certainly been past precedent of individuals of his caliber insisting on a more lucrative contract, and San Antonio has happily agreed to larger discounts with Duncan in recent years, too. Parker’s extension rewards him for his sublime efforts and keeps the Spurs flexible long-term, even given the likely scenario that Leonard will command maximum money coming off his rookie deal.

For what else could either side ask? The player wins, the team wins, and the rest of the league loses as a result. In other words: The Spurs stay the Spurs.

Is Parker’s extension a good deal for San Antonio?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.