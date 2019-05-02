Twitter/Cut4

In 2014, Pat Connaughton was drafted in the fourth round of the MLB Draft by the Orioles. He chose to stick with basketball, becoming a second round pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, and that has worked out pretty well for him as he’s now a rotation piece for the Milwaukee Bucks as they seek a run at the Finals.

In the five years since being an MLB draft pick, Connaughton has probably not done a ton of work on the diamond. Still, he seemed like a great choice to throw out the first pitch on Wednesday night before he and the Bucks head to Boston for Games 3 and 4 of their second round series.

Unfortunately, the rust level on his baseball game was a bit higher than he probably even anticipated, and he got a little too juiced up trying to deliver a strike to home plate. The result was a high and wide first pitch that nearly took out a poor woman filming near the netting behind home plate.