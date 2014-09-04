Pat Beverley Asks Chandler Parsons If He’s Scared To Face Houston In Twitter Q&A

Chandler Parsons has been in the news quite a bit this summer. First, he signed an offer sheet with the Dallas Mavericks which the Houston Rockets declined to match. After officially joining his new team, a very public rift played out between Parsons and James Harden. The two eventually reconciled in Las Vegas during Team USA training camp. Last night, Parsons took to Twitter and answered some fan questions, including former teammate, Patrick Beverley, asking him if he was “scared” to play his old team.



One of the thing Parsons addressed was his relationship with his former teammates in Houston. While he didn’t name anyone specifically, he still keeps in touch with most of them, and even answered a question from Patrick Beverley:

“@amandersc: @ChandlerParsons do you still keep in touch with your Houston ex teammates?” All the time — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) September 4, 2014

“@patbev21: @ChandlerParsons r u excited to play us or scared???” U know me, so u know that answer. #Flexcam — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) September 4, 2014

Parsons was possibly the most underpaid player in the league until he signed a new three-year, $36 million offer sheet with the Mavs this summer. He revealed what he did with his first ever paycheck in the NBA, and what he did after signing his new contract:

“@eric_budinger: @ChandlerParsons What's the first thing you did with your first NBA paycheck?” Saved it, take care of my family. — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) September 4, 2014

“@UHasnain: @ChandlerParsons first thing you bought with your new contract?” Parents a house — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) September 4, 2014

Parsons explained the meaning behind the jersey number 25:

“@ItsSefaDM: @ChandlerParsons why number 25? any meaning?” Grandpa and I both born October 25. — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) September 4, 2014

In the miscellaneous category, Parsons shared his coffee preference, favorite burger and go-to karaoke song:

“@ContrerasGreg: @ChandlerParsons In N Out or Five Guys?” Shake shack! — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) September 4, 2014

Some great answers from Parsons, but his best Twitter moment happened last week.

You might remember, Parsons failed to chase down Damian Lillard on the final play of Game 6 between the Rockets and Blazers in their first-round playoff series last season, and watched as Lillard hit a series-clinching three:

Parsons has gotten a lot of reminders about that play this offseason, and he finally had enough and responded to one of ESPN’s tweets about it:

@ESPNMag @NBA not that cool of a pic guys…:/ — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) August 28, 2014

When you’re on the wrong end of a game winning shot in the playoffs, it’s always useful to have a sense of humor and some perspective about it afterwards.

Parsons seems to be handling it the right way.

