Doc Rivers has been a frequent topic of conversation over the last few weeks. Ever since he took over for the fired Adrian Griffin in Milwaukee, there’s been even more of a spotlight on Rivers than usual. It hasn’t helped that his stint with the Bucks has not gone well — they’ve gone 3-7 under him, and while the defensive woes he was hired to fix have started to trend in the right direction, Milwaukee’s offense has floundered under him.

Add in that Rivers got to coach the Eastern Conference in the All-Star Game because of Milwaukee’s record under Griffin and the whole thing has just been weird. And on top of everything, Rivers has made some comments about his situation that received criticism, with ESPN analyst JJ Redick — who played under Rivers with the Clippers — criticizing him for never accepting any accountability.

Well, Redick’s comments didn’t go over especially well with some of Rivers’ former players. Both Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Perkins (the latter of whom deleted his tweet) came to their former coach’s defense — with Beverley, in particular, going after Redick. Rivers’ son and another one of his ex-players, Austin Rivers, also chimed in and said he disagreed with what Redick had to say while making it a point to stress that he thought Beverley’s tweet was off-base, as well.

This Man Doc actually saved your career. Started you when no one else wanted 2. And u retire go on TV and say that. @jj_redick — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) February 20, 2024

"In terms of accountability, your best years in the NBA were when you played for him and the Clippers… It's just very ironic and kinda weird that you have this energy towards him." Austin Rivers responds to JJ Redick criticizing his dad Doc.pic.twitter.com/jV64Cza2UF https://t.co/jtm6E4Mjyj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 20, 2024

While Redick didn’t respond to Rivers or Perkins, he did have something to say to Beverley, who unsurprisingly fired right back.

Pat my guy I had a four year offer with player option for the same money to be a starter for a different team. FOH “saved my career”. https://t.co/5lXowm2j8e — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) February 20, 2024

Why didn’t u take it then? U was comfy in your role with team. And don’t just say LA https://t.co/HXeennwGCW — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) February 20, 2024

Rivers and the Bucks will be back in action on Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.