Patrick Beverley Shows Off His Houston Handles In The Big Easy

04.17.14 4 years ago

Houston’s playoff fortunes depend a bit on the health of perimeter pest, Patrick Beverley, who has come back quickly from a meniscus tear he suffered last month. Beverley looked to be ready when he showed off some spiffy ball-handling skills during shootaround in New Orleans today.

The Rockets videographer said in his caption, “Always impressive, no matter how many times we see [Beverley] do it.”

The Rockets finished their 2013-14 regular season campaign in New Orleans Wednesday night, but things didn’t go quite so well in a 105-100 loss. Still, the Rockets have locked up the No. 4 seed and home-court advantage over the Blazers in the first round. Despite the ball-handling display in the Big Easy, Beverley had 14 points and four turnovers during 22 minutes of action in the loss.

