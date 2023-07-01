Patrick Beverley Is Headed To The Sixers On A 1-Year Deal

Patrick Beverley had a pretty hectic 2022-23 NBA season. Before things even began, Beverley was traded twice, as the Minnesota Timberwolves included him in the deal that landed them Rudy Gobert, and nearly two months later, the Utah Jazz sent him to the Los Angeles Lakers, which put him into the starting lineup to start the season. And then, at the trade deadline, Beverley was on the move again, this time to the Orlando Magic in a multi-team deal.

Orlando bought out Beverley, which let him go home and join the Chicago Bulls, where he finished out the season as the team’s starting point guard. Next up for Beverley is unrestricted free agency, as the soon-to-be 35-year-old guard is on the open market, and on Saturday afternoon, Beverley’s podcast announced that he’s decided to join the Philadelphia 76ers.

Breaking news: free agent guard Patrick Beverley is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers. — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) July 1, 2023

The news was confirmed by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

Patrick Beverley has agreed to a one-year deal with the 76ers, his agent Kevin Bradbury with @LIFTSPORTSMNGMT tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

Free agent guard Pat Beverley has reached an agreement with the Philadelphia 76ers on a one-year, $3.2 million deal, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2023

While Beverley has struggled to consistently find his shot in recent years, he’s still as big of a pest on the perimeter as there is in the NBA, and he seems to be one of the league’s premier locker room guys. In 67 games with both the Lakers and the Bulls last year — all of which came as a member of the starting lineup — Beverley averaged 6.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 0.9 stelas in 27.1 minutes per game.