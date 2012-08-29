Patrick Ewing To Relaunch His Shoe Brand, Ewing Athletics

Patrick Ewing was an adidas guy, once, making almost $1 million per year. Although he got out of the major company shoe game rather quickly, successfully delving into his own brand, Ewing Athletics, and raking in a ton of dough.

“For most of the 1988-89 season, at the advice of Falk, he wore an unbranded white shoe to keep people guessing what was next. Toward the end of the season, Ewing, in partnership with Pony founder Roberto Mueller, unveiled the Ewing Athletics brand. By 1990, the company was doing remarkable business, grossing approximately $100 million that year. The company released more than 20 different shoe models until 1996, when challenges, including the overall sneaker market itself, forced Ewing and his partners to shut down the business. ‘We did very well for a while, but it got harder,” Ewing said. ‘Lot of kids started replacing basketball shoes with Timberland sneakers and Nike became more of a force.'”

So Ewing got out of the shoe game. But his recent job loss due to Stan Van Gundy‘s firing, plus an increasing pressure to relaunch the brand has Ewing reentering the basketball apparel industry. On Friday in New York, Ewing’s shoe will go on sale, followed by 33 retail stores carrying his brand across the nation. Once the holiday season rolls around, the European market will get a taste.

“The first shoes that will hit stores are dubbed the “33 Hi Retro.” Ewing’s name and signature are on the tongue, heel and side and a “33” keychain comes attached to the shoe. The shoes come in a box with an older picture of Ewing in the blue and white of Georgetown, where he led the Hoyas to a national title in 1984. The shoes will retail for $100.”

At least you won’t have to worry about spending $300 for a pair of shoes.

