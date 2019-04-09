Patrick Mahomes Put ‘Adidas’ Tape On His Under Armour Texas Tech Shirt

04.08.19 28 mins ago

Twitter/@DickieV

Texas Tech made its first Final Four in school history this year, and were able to get past Michigan State in the semifinals on Saturday to reach the national championship game against Virginia.

The Red Raider faithful, unsurprisingly, swarmed to Minneapolis for the opportunity to see some school history, and that includes the school’s most famous current athlete alum, Patrick Mahomes. The reigning NFL MVP made the pilgrimage to Minnesota to cheer on his beloved Red Raiders, but he did find a minor issue that he had to fix in supporting the team.

Mahomes is an adidas athlete and the brand with three stripes pays him very handsomely to wear their gear. Texas Tech is sponsored by Under Armour, so it’s not possible for him to get adidas Red Raiders gear, but Mahomes is an industrious young lad and came up with a solution: masking tape and sharpie.

