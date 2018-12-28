Patrick McCaw Has Finally Agreed To An Offer Sheet With The Cavaliers

Getty Image

Patrick McCaw, who has been sitting out the 2018-2019 NBA season after turning down a two-year, $5.2 million contract from the Golden State Warriors over the summer, is signing an offer sheet with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The offer sheet is reportedly for two years and $6 million, and is non-guaranteed.

Sources: McCaw’s two year, $6M deal is non-guaranteed. Warriors can match and keep him, or waive him by January 7. For McCaw, it gets him to freedom of unrestricted free agency and out of constraints of restricted. https://t.co/YrsvYACmKU — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 28, 2018

For McCaw, who is currently a restricted free agent with the Warriors, signing the offer sheet with the Cavs allows him to shed the restricted label and become a full unrestricted free agent, per Woj. The Warriors will have until Jan. 7 to match the offer or waive McCaw. Per Bobby Marks, the Warriors tax bill would increase from $50.3 million to $61.6 million if they were to match the offer for McCaw, meaning there is a major financial decision on the horizon for the two-time defending champions.

In two seasons with the Warriors, McCaw, who played his college ball at UNLV, averaged four points per game while playing 16 minutes off the bench a night. The Warriors essentially replaced McCaw’s minutes in the rotation with Alfonzo McKinnie, who they signed just before the season when they were unable to come to terms with McCaw.

McCaw appears more than ready to move on from the Warriors, and had been negotiating with other teams as the season progressed. He’ll also got a major boost in pay after signing a two-year, $1.44 million deal with the Warriors in 2016.