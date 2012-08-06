Australia’s Patty Mills Nails A Buzzer-Beating Three-Pointer To Upset Russia

Patty Mills, the former second round draft pick of the Portland Trail Blazers and current San Antonio Spur, seems to have a knack for the big time. He was at it again earlier this morning, as his Australian team took on the Russians in their last game of group play. Australia was down 80-79 with 4.1 seconds remaining when he inbounded the ball to the right corner. Except the Russians committed a cardinal sin and lost track of the inbounder, as Mills caught the ball at the top of the key off of a screen and nailed a three as time expired.

The victory left Australia with a record of 3-2 for group play. Now they can look forward to the possibility of facing the United States in the quarterfinals of the knockout stage if the Americans beat Argentina in their final group play game.

