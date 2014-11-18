Pau Gasol: “I Think L.A. Will Always Be A Lakers City. 16 Banners Are 16 Banners”

11.18.14

Pau Gasol definitely knows how to COUNT THE RINGZZZZZ. Before the Chicago Bulls beat the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center last night while Gasol was sidelined, the former Los Angeles Laker said that L.A. would “always be a Lakers city.”

Gasol won consecutive championships with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010, getting robbed a Finals MVP award on the latter occasion. Though he left Los Angeles for Chicago this summer, his split with the Lakers and Kobe Bryant was amicable. Obviously, the purple-and-gold still hold a place in his heart.

This common take came hours before Chris Paul criticized Staples Center fans for being pro-Chicago. Would a “Let’s Go Bulls!” chant ever break out at a home Lakers game (at least when the team is good)? Doubtful.

Some things never change. The Lakers’ success isn’t one of them, but their rule over the Clippers for Los Angeles’ fandom just might be.

Do you agree with Gasol?

