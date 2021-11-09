Trailing 91-82 with fewer three minutes remaining, the Los Angeles Clippers are in danger of moving to 1-5 with another loss. This one would be a particularly tough pill to swallow: at home to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a team eyeing long-term development over short-term triumphs. But then, a cape emerges from under Paul George’s jersey.

Back-to-back pull-up threes trim the lead to 91-88. Another empty Oklahoma City possession ignites the break and George finds Luke Kennard for a game-tying triple. It’s now 91-91, and George imprinted himself on every bucket.

Darius Bazley splits a pair at the line. George catches the ball with a clear-out near the right elbow and buries an isolation jumper. Clippers lead, 93-92. George strips Bazley on the ensuing play and a Reggie Jackson floater pushes the lead to 95-92. Los Angeles will go on to win, 99-94. It kickstarts a four-game winning streak that’s vaulted them to above-.500 and seventh place in the Western Conference at this early juncture of the NBA season.

Over the span of 118 seconds, George recorded eight points — all self-created — an assist, a steal, and an altered shot at the rim. These are superstar happenings from a man outplaying nearly every fellow superstar around the league to open the campaign.

Paul George has been the NBA's best player so far. A breakdown of an unbelievably dominant stretch of basketball. A sneak peek of this week's BA. pic.twitter.com/rA9BwEgxld — Samson Folk (@samfolkk) November 3, 2021

Through nine games, the 12th-year wing is averaging 27 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 2.7 steals on 57.8 percent true shooting. At plus-2.9 percent — meaning he sits 2.9 points above league average — George’s relative true shooting is the second-best mark of his career, despite a career-low 36 percent of his baskets coming via assists.

Slow starts from Jackson and Eric Bledsoe, along with the absences of Marcus Morris and Serge Ibaka, left this already Kawhi Leonard-less Clippers team rather compromised to begin the year. George has shepherded his squad to competitiveness. He’s already authored a pair of 40-burgers and has scored at least 30 five times. His 32-9-7-3-1 outing against the Thunder is one of the best games anyone’s played this season.

Often, impact and context are closely correlated. Favorable contexts tend to breed favorable impacts for players. George’s context is not favorable. Despite that, he’s operating at a level rarely matched before in his career. The Clippers’ second-best player right now, whomever one deems it be, does not resemble that of a Robin on a playoff team. But here stands Los Angeles, staunchly in the thicket of the playoff race with George at the helm.