Paul George Gets His Own “Vengeance” Video On LeBron And The Champion Heat

A few weeks ago, a fan cobbled together the narration and music from the Star Trek: Into the Darkness trailer with Derrick Rose highlights to create the original iteration of the “Vengeance” video. Pretty quickly, a LeBron James fan issued their own rebuttal. Now we’ve got another challenger to LeBron and the Heat’s throne, with Paul George and his Pacers teammates getting their own “vengeance” after last year’s game 7 loss in the Eastern Conference Finals.

We’re looking forward to the Russian version of this for the new-look Brooklyn Nets followed by Spike Lee directing an epic vengeance spot for Carmelo Anthony and his beloved Knicks.

