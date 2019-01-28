Getty Image

The Thunder and Bucks met on Sunday evening in Oklahoma City in a great cross-conference matchup. Milwaukee entered the night with the league’s best record at 35-12, while the Thunder came in third in the West at 30-18, and the two teams delivered on the promise of that kind of matchup.

Paul George and Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for their respective teams, with Giannis posting a robust 27 points and 18 rebounds, but it was George who stole the show late with 36 points and 13 rebounds, including a dozen points in the fourth quarter to close things out in Oklahoma City. George was dominant in the final two minutes, including quite the meeting with Antetokounmpo at the rim.

In a four-point game, George drove past Malcolm Brogdon and rose for a tomahawk dunk as Antetokounmpo slid over from the weakside to go for the block. The result was an emphatic exclamation point on a win for the Thunder to get the crowd in OKC fired up, then followed that with a three on the next possession for what was effectively the dagger.