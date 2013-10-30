Paul George Introduces Victor Oladipo To The NBA With A Block That’s Really Goaltending

The No. 2 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, Victor Oladipo, is considered by many â€” myself included â€” to be one of the favorites in a wide-open ROY race. Tonight, when his Magic went an hour north of his old college stomping grounds in Bloomington to take on the Indiana Pacers, wing Paul George appeared to block Oladipo from behind. It was a ‘welcome to the NBA’ moment, except it appears to be goaltending.

This was Oladipo’s welcome to playing against superstars moment, more than anything. Let’s watch the block in question from a couple different angles, and then you can be the judge.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

George, for his part, also nailed a step-back 3 at the buzzer to put the Pacers up 5 to end the third quarter.

The Pacers would go on to win 97-87, and George led all scorers with 24 points on 8-for-15 (3/6 3pt) shooting from the field. The Pacers started off their 2013-14 campaign with a win, and George appears headed for another season of growth. Still, you can’t swat the ball once it touches the backboard. To our eyes, it appears to be goaltending. Welcome to the NBA, Victor.

Do you think it was a block, or did George goaltend?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.