Paul George Had Knee Surgery On Wednesday And Will Be Out 6-8 Weeks

Paul George is set to be one of the top free agents on the market come July 1 as he gets set to make a very interesting decision about his future. The two most likely scenarios place him either in L.A. with the Lakers or back in Oklahoma City with the Thunder where he and Russell Westbrook will look to build on a disappointing first year together.

There have been conflicting reports on George’s happiness in OKC, but we won’t know his true feelings until early July. In the meantime, George is looking to get right and ready for next season, which apparently means having knee surgery.

George posted a picture of him in a hospital to his Instagram Story on Wednesday afternoon with “Good Spirits” as the caption, which came as a surprise to most as there wasn’t any prior indication that he would be needing surgery.