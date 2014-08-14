Paul George Outfits High School Alma Mater With No. 24 Merchandise

08.14.14

Injured Indiana Pacers superstar and USA Basketball fixture Paul George filed the necessary paperwork by a March deadline to change his jersey number to 13 this season, so avoided being subject to paying for all of his merchandise on the market that still bore No. 24. But George, ever-charitable and generally awesome despite his unfortunate circumstances, did so anyway, gifting the never-worn apparel to his thrilled high school alma mater.

George retweeted the photos below of students and faculty from Knight High School in Palmdale, CA wearing the donated merchandise.

George, a 2008 high school graduate, clearly remembers where he came from. And given his extremely kind and charitable gesture, those involved with Knight High School won’t soon forget where he did, either.

Kudos to PG-13 for such a wonderful move.

