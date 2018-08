This dunk by Paul George to end the third quarter tonight was just outrageous. Watch him blow by LeBron and then just explode on Chris Andersen (Birdman! Birdman!)

To quote Reggie Miller, “Click, click … Birdman, this is your Kodak moment.”

