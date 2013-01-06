Paul George Puts Larry Sanders on a Poster With A One-Handed Slam

#Paul George #Video
01.05.13 6 years ago

Indiana Pacers’ Paul George drives through the open lane to the basket and posterizes Larry Sanders with a ferocious one-handed slam in tonight’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

