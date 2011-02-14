Paul George’s Guide To NBA All-Star Weekend In L.A.

#Paul George
02.14.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

Even though Pacers rookie Paul George grew up an hour outside of Los Angeles in Palmdale, Calif., as soon as he got his license, you couldn’t keep him out of the big city. We got up with him before NBA All-Star Weekend took over L.A. to chat about all his favorite spots that visitors should be sure to check out while they’re in town.

Favorite Hotel: Hollywood Roosevelt

“The Roosevelt is a pretty nice hotel, it’s a little pricier. I always have a great stay at the Roosevelt. It’s got nice scenery, a nice pool. Around that time it may be a little chilly, but after the All-Star Game that would be a good spot.”

7000 Hollywood Boulevard, 323.466.7000

Favorite Restaurant: Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘n Waffles

“You always got to go to Roscoe’s, that’s first and foremost. You got to make a stop at Roscoe’s. I usually go there every trip. Every time we go back to the West Coast, that’s the first spot I go.”

1514 North Gower Street, 323.466.7453

Favorite Sneaker Store: Flight Club

“Flight Club. They got all urban, retros, everything. That’s where I get a bunch of my sneakers from. They’ve got an online website as well that they sell the shoes on, so that’s a good store for me when I’m back in Indiana too.”

503 North Fairfax Avenue, 323.782.8616

Favorite Club: MyStudio

“MyStudio, that’s a pretty good one. But pretty much anywhere. L.A. is just so big you could pretty much find a good time at any club.”

6623 Hollywood Boulevard, 323.960.3300

Favorite Beach: Santa Monica Pier

“Well if you’re here in L.A., most people like to go out and enjoy the beach. I’d say go to Santa Monica Pier or somewhere that’s along the beach. That’s always a good place to make sure you visit when you take a trip out here. They got some nice shopping spots too.”

200 Santa Monica Pier, 310.458.8901

Where are your favorite place to go in L.A.?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul George
TAGSALL STARDimeMagPAUL GEORGE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP