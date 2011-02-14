Paul George’s Guide To NBA All-Star Weekend In L.A.

Even though Pacers rookie Paul George grew up an hour outside of Los Angeles in Palmdale, Calif., as soon as he got his license, you couldn’t keep him out of the big city. We got up with him before NBA All-Star Weekend took over L.A. to chat about all his favorite spots that visitors should be sure to check out while they’re in town.

Favorite Hotel: Hollywood Roosevelt

“The Roosevelt is a pretty nice hotel, it’s a little pricier. I always have a great stay at the Roosevelt. It’s got nice scenery, a nice pool. Around that time it may be a little chilly, but after the All-Star Game that would be a good spot.”

7000 Hollywood Boulevard, 323.466.7000

Favorite Restaurant: Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘n Waffles

“You always got to go to Roscoe’s, that’s first and foremost. You got to make a stop at Roscoe’s. I usually go there every trip. Every time we go back to the West Coast, that’s the first spot I go.”

1514 North Gower Street, 323.466.7453

Favorite Sneaker Store: Flight Club

“Flight Club. They got all urban, retros, everything. That’s where I get a bunch of my sneakers from. They’ve got an online website as well that they sell the shoes on, so that’s a good store for me when I’m back in Indiana too.”

503 North Fairfax Avenue, 323.782.8616

Favorite Club: MyStudio

“MyStudio, that’s a pretty good one. But pretty much anywhere. L.A. is just so big you could pretty much find a good time at any club.”

6623 Hollywood Boulevard, 323.960.3300

Favorite Beach: Santa Monica Pier

“Well if you’re here in L.A., most people like to go out and enjoy the beach. I’d say go to Santa Monica Pier or somewhere that’s along the beach. That’s always a good place to make sure you visit when you take a trip out here. They got some nice shopping spots too.”

200 Santa Monica Pier, 310.458.8901

Where are your favorite place to go in L.A.?

