Paul George’s Windmill Slam Against the Hornets

At the rate Paul George is racking up Dominique Wilkins-esque highlights, we wouldn’t be shocked to see him try to hurdle ‘Nique in the dunk contest on Saturday night.
We mentioned it Smack this morning, but it deserves it’s own post here: Check out the windmill slam he unleashed on the Hornets last night in Indy …
Also Check out: 4 Players Who Should be in the NBA Dunk Contest
Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
Wow! He brought that one around QUICK!
Bigger than John Paul George & Ringo
…in Indiana.
8.5
PG’s dunks remind me of ‘Nique. Not as much power but the style is there.