Paul George’s Windmill Slam Against the Hornets

At the rate Paul George is racking up Dominique Wilkins-esque highlights, we wouldn’t be shocked to see him try to hurdle ‘Nique in the dunk contest on Saturday night.

We mentioned it Smack this morning, but it deserves it’s own post here: Check out the windmill slam he unleashed on the Hornets last night in Indy …

