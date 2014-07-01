Report: Clippers, Others Call Paul Pierce

#Los Angeles Clippers #Paul Pierce
07.01.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

It didn’t seem right to watch Paul Pierce walk to the bench last season and not see Doc Rivers there beside him. According to a report by ESPN’s Marc Stein, Rivers and the Los Angeles Clippers didn’t think so, either.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Pierce makes perfect sense for the Clippers. Though best suited as an ancillary piece in his career’s twilight, Pierce is still a gifted, canny scorer and can capably check the opposition’s top wing for small stretches, too. He’d go a long way towards shoring up two of Los Angeles’ biggest weaknesses. Plus, there’s the obvious sentimental and strategic connection with Rivers.

It won’t be easy for the Clips to sign Pierce, though. Stein reports that teams are lining up for the chance to acquire the 36 year-old future Hall-of-Famer

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Personally, we’re hoping for a Pierce-Rivers reunion in Los Angeles. Not only does Pierce deserve to finish his career with the coach who was so instrumental to his success, but the Clippers are the closest to title-contention of the listed teams. He’d have to take a discount to sign with Los Angeles, but Pierce is at the point in his career where winning trumps all else. Plus, he was raised in nearby Inglewood.

Only if Kevin Garnett could come aboard, too. We can dream, can’t we?

Would Pierce be a good fit in Los Angeles?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#Paul Pierce
TAGS2014 Free AgencyDOC RIVERSLatest NewsLos Angeles ClippersPAUL PIERCE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP