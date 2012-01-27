Paul Pierce Leads One Of The Greatest NBA Comebacks Ever

At some point in the fourth quarter of Boston’s 91-83 win in Orlando – it might’ve been after another one of his threes or perhaps when he had a behind-the-back assist to Brandon Bass or even when he hit a technical free throw – we sat back and realized, “Damn, Boston is really going to win this thing,” and they did it because Paul Pierce turned back the clock with one of the most incredible comebacks we’ve ever seen. Early in the fourth quarter, Pierce had banged two straight threes and then hit a pull-up in the lane and suddenly it was a four-point game. The Captain was doing everything, and even had a couple of blocked shots. Soon, everything unraveled for Orlando, losing it emotionally and blowing what was a 27-point lead to Pierce’s 24 points and 10 assists. Embarrassing to watch. The Magic scored 25 points in the entire second half, and started handing out technicals like they were candy once they realized the game was a wrap … E’Twaun Moore was the X-factor, missing one shot on his way to scoring 16 points … Did we just forget about Mickael Pietrus (12 points) these last few years or is he having sort of a renaissance in Boston? He had two threes and a J within the first few minutes of the game and had us reminiscing on the 2009 Playoffs when that dude was banging from everywhere and shutting down every big-name player he went up against … The Celtics might’ve looked like a random group of guys thrown together in the park during the first half, but they can still play defense. At one point near the end of the first half, on one possession, they blocked Jason Richardson‘s shot then chased three different guys off open jumpers, and then finally contested a J-Rich three from about 26 feet out. As the story of the first quarter went (Orlando was up 32-16 after 12 minutes), the shot still dropped. It was so bad in the first half, even Jameer Nelson was dropping threes, everyone on the Magic bench was doing all sorts of Dirty Dancing and the score was 52-25. Austin Rivers was tweeting, asking his dad to put him in, and without Dwight Howard (ended up with 16 points and 16 rebounds) making a big impact, the Magic were still setting up shop in the lane and vacating any potential rebounder out of the arena in grabbing 22 of the game’s first 32 rebounds … Nelson even got a little revenge for the stolen manhood Avery Bradley took from him the other night in Boston. Nelson knocked an inbounds pass off Bradley’s leg after a bucket. He stills owes the Celtic two more backcourt turnovers though … Speaking of the defensive ace, we can’t watch too many more Bradley jumpers. That thing is so ugly, he probably loses in H-O-R-S-E during practice to Rondo. He’s done a decent job of replacing Tony Allen‘s line drive, chuck-from-the-shoulder shot of back in the day. It’s bothersome just because – exactly as TA – Bradley could actually be pretty good if he’d develop anything outside of three feet … “The Czar of the Telestrator” is still one of the greatest nicknames ever, just ahead of “He Hate Me,” the “Purple People Eaters” and of course “Bad Porn” … How far is Shaq going to take this “Dwight stole my nickname!” crap? First he’s crying out about Big Baby being the best big man in Orlando, and then he’s yelling Ryan Anderson is the best player wearing a Magic uniform. We know he’s joking but still … Instead of spending 600-plus words on this game, we could’ve simplified it all to this KG interview … Keep reading to hear about the wild Grizzlies and Clippers game …
Magic suck so bad it’s painfull
Shaq does not belong in a studio, he belongs in a zoo.
and van gundy is still coach of that magic team…
i wonder how rasheed wallace is progressing. heard he is working out hard trying to get back in the L and some people around him say he is really taking the comeback seriously. if the lakers want, they should take a chance. he’s still a great post defender, if he gets in shape.
cool pic:
[a1.sphotos.ak.fbcdn.net]
there was a game where boston lost. in smack, someone proclaimed pierce was done and was saying why would any team want to have him on their team. i responded by saying this:
“pierce is still a vet..with a good jumper…smart..knows how to play the game right…and knows how to move a ball to help chemistry…don’t underestimate pierce. he is clutch, and fearless. any championship team would love to have him. you make him sound like a plague….oh and he can still ball…he’s one of the better SF’s in the game still. but i guess i summed that up in my last post…maybe he’ll get an AARP endorsement ….when he retires.”
[dimemag.com]
Those Memphis jerseys were hideous, the LA jerseys were pretty dope though.
Dwight’s gonna be gone soon especially after a showIng like that, how do they blow that big a lead against pierce and a bunch of scrubs who couldn’t play on my intramural team.
Can’t wait til the next time bulls play the pacers. Derrick rose got that MJ and Kobe killer attitude and he got pissed bout the pacers cheering after the game as much as they were so he’s gonna go off in that game. And for everyone calling deng soft hes gonna be back Sunday when they play the heat. Can’t wait til that game.
Knicks and heat tonight who y’all got? I see melo goin in straight kobe mode and losing in a blowout puttin up 30 on 30 shots
i would think it’d be mandatory anthony be aggressive for them to win, whether it be by racking up assists and/or attacking lebron offensively and putting pressure on him, melo will leave his stamp. one thing’s for sure, i bet he scores more than a point, lol but no less than 20
Doh! So that’s why they’re calling ’em the Orlando Tragic…
who was calling deng soft?
good post game interview by the very good-interview KG after the historic comeback against the magic.
[www.youtube.com]
@ Austin (continuing from yesterday)
U work for a hoops publication and just compared maybe the best shooter in the game to Rajon Rondo?
Take this from a Laker fan: If Boston had Nash instead of Rondo in 2010, Boston wins the Finals over LA…easy!
What you keep ignoring is the fact that EVERYBODY else is sayin Nash played with good players and he made them great players. Rondo may be a good point guard but his attitude and leadership skills are shit. He can run an offense and put up numbers but nobody respects that fool. All I remember from the Finals is him shootin 16% from the freebie stripe and Kobe in the paint waitin on him while Rondo stood wide open from 18 feet out, SCARED to shoot.
Nash makes the game easier for his teammates. Where you think CP3 got that dribble around til a lane opens up, a mismatch pops up, or the defense just stops for a second?
Marion could play that defense n rebound in his Phoenix days cuz he spent absolutely NO effort on o. Just get to your spot n Nash will find you cuz the d can’t leave Nash open.
Amare scored easy. Joe got open looks. Barbosa. Diaw.
If they played with Nash during his mvp years, the game was easy. Watch Rubio play and you’ll understand what Nash did. Love can get his numbers, but it’s easy with Rubio.
If you play ball, you’d realize how much easier the game is with a pure point IF you already got some skills.
Do you think the Knicks would struggle like they are if they had Nash(even at 38) running their offense? Nobody takin anything away from Nash’s teammates; they the reason he won those mvps, but he had A LOT to do with it.
Nash got hurt during his mvp run and missed like 4 games and the Suns got smoked all 4. That pretty much sealed the MVP.
If Nash was still 32, there’s no doubt in my mind Phoenix would be a playoff team.
@KDizzle
I remember that one, it was soo hilarious watching Rondo unguarded,unmarked yet he still stands there afraid to shoot
U want evidence, turn your 2k12, try guarding Rondo like Kobe did and u will see one toothless point guard
One of the greatest nba comebacks ever?! Orlando fucked it up. Thx to Big Baby. Idiot.
Only two games and Dime still manages to make two pages out of them. I dont know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing.
Anyway, the LAC/MEM game was too colorful to watch. And Blake Griffin just wants to dunk everything.
I wonder if Mayo still has room to improve, I mean in terms of being a consistent 20pt scorer (#2 option, maybe like Joe Johnson) or if he’s just gonna be a Jamal Crawford-type player off the bench his entire career? This dude was so hyped during his HS and college days that I’m still disappointed his game hasn’t translated to the pros.
First off, I just went through yesterday SMACK comments. That was a good day. See what could happen when we keep it strictly about ball?
@Chi, I caught your comment about the 70s/80s tracks. Great idea. I already put Will Smith’s joint in my game. Hill-air-eee-us!
And AB is trippin on that Nash shit. Playing devil’s advocate. He’s averaging almost the same amount of assists NOW as he did back when he played with Amare/Marion/JJ.
I couldn’t even finish reading the post that started with this…
“Or we could put it this way: Nash was good before Amare/Joe/Matrix, and he’s still good after them, but he was GREAT while they were there. Why isn’t that how we spin it?”
We don’t spin it like that because they left and he’s putting up similar numbers. They left and he’s still playing the same way. That Suns roster is terrible and he’s somehow still managing to drop 10.4 assists per. He’s like 50 years old so I can argue that the tiny drop in his assist average is because he’s a couple of steps slower than he was in the mid 2000s… if he were younger he’d be dropping the same as he did back then.
And we can say he made his teammates better, not vice versa, because you can look at ALL of his former and current teammates (not just the 3 AB mentioned) and see what they did with and without him. A huge majority of them improved. Can you say the same thing about Joe Johnson/Marion/Amare?
I’m just curious as to how a guy (Rondo) gets hated on in a game he didn’t even play in?
Steve Nash is OVERrated.
dont get me wrong, he is a good basketball player. hes smart and such, but if he is your starting point guard, your team aint gonna win shit!
and i’ve been saying that on here for YEARS.
he does NOT help your team get better. he may help teammates get better (although I still think that is debatable). kobe bryant has NEVER made a teammate better — better kobe makes your TEAM better. Steve Nash does not.
In fact, teams get better without him…ala Steph Marbury.
Phoenix let him sign with Dallas a FA back in the day (becuase they already had jason kidd and kevin johnson). Dallas immediately suck, but Phoenix made the playoffs each year.
Nash then resigns with Phoenix as a FA…and Dallas goes to the finals. they follow that up with a 67 win season (5th best ever. read that again FIFTH BEST EVER).
Stoudemire leaves him and still put up 25ppg in NY with Ray Felton as the point guard. Shawn Marion won a ring with a 38yr old Jason Kidd.
Both of those players, Marion & Stoudemire, were stars BEFORE Nash got to Phoenix. Look it up. Shawn Marion was an allstar in 2004. Amare was rookie of the year with steph marbury as his point guard.
They helped steve nash MORE than he helped them. who was steve nash before teamming up with them in Phoenix?
NOBODY. he was rated by most of yall under Mike Bibby for christ sake!
what really irks me about steve nash is he NEVER accepted the defensive challenge of defending tony parker in all those playoffs series vs the Spurs. Not once. as the team leader and MVP of the league, it is YOUR DUTY as a LEADER to step up and say, “coach, I’ll guard him”.
when Nash didnt do that, I knew he was a bitch and that he’ll never win a ring as the starting point guard.
since Poppovich had bruce bowen guarding Nash, D’antoni had Nash guard bruce bowen since he is a statue on offense. shawn marion used to guard tony parker.
I understand both coaches thinking…BUT still. Steve Nash NEVER accepted to the challenge to defend his own position and that spoke VOLUMES to me.
that is an intangible quality that the mvp SHOULD have.
Not to mention….steve nash won an mvp award when his teammate lead the team in: scoring, rebounding, blocks, steals, fg%, ft attempts, minutes, and double doubles (shawn marion).
Imagine if Kevin Durant lead the Thunder in all those categories, but yet, Russell Westbrook was named league mvp?…there would be a REVOLT on this board!
PS
steve nash and grant hill deserve each other.
I used to be a HUGE grant hill fan….but he turned out to be the BIGGEST BITCH the nba has ever had!!!
dont get me started on grant hill…..
Here is one of the major differences between Rondo and Nash, Nash draws double and triple teams that leave teammates open (which Nash will ALWAYS find) while teams leave Rondo open, to double team his teammates (in which case Rondo can’t do anything if he’s more than 8ft from basket). Rondo is excellent at running set plays, and he’s a good passer. That is it offensively. Nash IS a system, where his teammates know all they need to do is be ready to put the ball in the basket, and Nash will make sure they get it where they need it, with a hole open to score it. Nash just makes the game soooooo simple for his teammates. It’s really hard to compare Nash and Rondo, because only thing they have in common is very good passing…shooting wise we are talking about one of the best shooting point guards in history vs the guy who might actually be the worst shooting point guard in history, haha.
When I saw the Grizzlies uniforms it reminded me of a road game our team played in middle school. The coaches threw the two boxes of unis on the bus before we left. When we got to the gym, one box had the shorts that were for home games and the other box had our road jerseys.
The shit didn’t match at all.
Lets look at Amare’s efficientcy without Nash, that will explain the whole story of what Nash does, and since Amare is the guy people use an example to prove Nash isn’t making teammates better, it will clear that up. In his first two years without Nash, Amare shot 47% from the field with about 3 turn overs a game. Nash comes to PHX and Amare then puts up 53%-57% every year, a gain of 7 to 10% from the field, and his turn overs go down by at least 1 a game. Amare leaves the Suns, and his fg% drops down to 50% last season and 42% this year, with at least another turn over a game (but his assists went up 1 a game as well).
Look at those numbers, you know how much of a difference making 5-10% more shots a game makes? It’s not like Amare’s skill set has changed, where he suddenly became an amazing shooter when Nash was there, and then lost the ability to shoot efficiently when he left Nash. That huge change is completely because of the way Nash sets up his teammates. Sure Amare is getting his numbers, but he’s doing it much more inefficiently without Nash, than with Nash. There are several seasons of numbers there, so this ain’t just some random fluke, it’s a very obvious and measurable reason proving Nash is an amazing point guard and does make teammates better at scoring.
@heckler
I’m not sure how one can make teammates better without making the team better.
Using kobe as an example: He’s one of the greatest individual talents to ever play. He alone can win games. That what he does. That’s why his teams are successful… because HE wins games.
And are you really going to argue Dallas got better because Nash left? It had nothing to do with a coaching change, culture change, and the fact that they started stressing defence?? And for argument’s sake, Finley left the same year. Dallas only got better because they lost 2 of their best 3 players? Nonsense.
And you conveniently fail to mention the HUGE improvement in the Suns record the year Nash joined them. There were no other major changes to that Suns roster that year.
In 03-04 they were 29-53.
In 04-05 they were 62-20.
Do you want to talk about the 05 season? Or are we going to conveniently forget about that one too. Amare missed the entire season(pretty much), and J. Johnson had moved on to the Hawks. The starting lineup was Nash, Raja Bell, Marion, Diaw, K. Thomas. And they went 54-28, for the 2nd seed in the playoffs. But Nash “doesn’t make his teams better.”
Hypothetical scenario:
Throw Nash on that Knicks team and watch how much they improve.
heckler and AB will then argue that Melo and Amare actually improved Nash’s game.
@ heckler
Calm down bro, Grant Hill is one of the best players in the league, a former all-star, and now a hard playin veteran. So GHill is a B@&%# right? Why?
So your telling me that it’s easy to come back from a potential career ending ankle injury. Getting told in Detriot that he’s weak and a cry baby cause he’s not willing to play through an injury. HE WAS PLAYIN ON A BROKEN ANKLE, and getting mis-diagnosed as a severe twisted sprain. Going through family medical issues with his wife. Getting traded to Orlando, only to play maybe 15-20% of games during his time with the Magic. That whole time working his behind off to get all the way back and playing at an all-star level. He did get into the All-star game after coming back from injury right? Correct me if I’m wrong. So now he’s playing in Pheonix. Even though he’s not on a playoff team and not being the player he once was, he still a veteran NBA player who fought through so much to come back and make an impact in the league.
I don’t understand how this is even a debate?
Nash is clearly on another level, a puppeteer of sorts as a PG. While Rondo is more a cog in the machine. Austins clearly tripping if he thinks otherwise.
Every teammate NAsh has had with the exception of Dirk, has had a worse career since leaving Nash. Same goes for the Coach. Clearly you can’t just plug any PG into that system and have it work. Nash made that system deadly.
Every team Nash plays against (same goes for Jason Kidd back in the day), they TRY TO MAKE HIM A SCORER. It shows just how deadly you are if the other team would rather have you score 40-50pts instead of handing out 10+ assist.
Any real basketball mind knows that a good PG or playmaker is not just a guy who racks up assist. It’s the type of shots he gets his teammates. The timing of when he passes the ball. How crafty he is at creating something out of nothing. That’s what separates Nash from the rest of the pack.
the knicks don’t have a pure passing pg period, so of course would make the knicks better. the knicks just don’t know how to close out games. had they had a better floor general, most of the down to the wire losses would have gone the knicks way and no one would be saying the knicks suck. people just see the final result, hate melo, and draw conclusions about the knicks being the worst team in the nba, instead of actually seeing what happens with 2 or 3 minutes left in the 4th qtr.
do people understand the phrase “too much credit” ? of course nash did a good job getting his teammates better. why can’t people distinguish between making teammates better and getting too much credit for making teammates better? austin just said: “Instead of giving guys like Marion, Amar’e, Diaw, etc. credit for doing what they do on the court and being good/great players, people were acting like they just stood there picking their noses until Nash MADE them look like All-Stars.”
u people are acting as if he said nash deserves 0 credit.
@Control – agreed, BUT Nash may be the worst defensive PG in history, so those are kind of a wash. Nash is obv better, but I think Rondo has been a better fit with what we have than Nash could have been. We just needed a guy to push the pace and find open teammates; it’s his D and rebounding that have been invaluable to us. We didn’t NEED his scoring every game til last yr, but the D has been vital. Also, his mid-range has progressed. It’s still below-avg, but it’s not mind-blowingly-horrible anymore. I said from the get-go, you gotta look at JKidd. It took him a decade to be a servicable shooter and another few yrs to become a legitimately good one by the time he was in the “victory lap” phase of his career these past few yrs.
How an awful shooter becomes good:
1. Practice, practice, practice. This takes a few years to get servicable enough to have the confidence to take ’em in a game on a quality team like ours with other scorers around you who Rondo would think (rightly!) would be better off taking a jumper than him.
2. Start taking them in games and get those reps in. (Rondo started doing this last year but you could tell he still wasn’t confident in it at all.)
3. Take them with confidence, in rhythm, in games consistently. (he’s just started doing that this year and he’s making more, but it’s def a just-started work in progress. This is the hardest one. This is a 5 yr. kinda thing that really is a mental hurdle to overcome for some guys, like Rondo, who know enough to know their J was/is GARBAGE for a looooong time.)
4. Stretch your range so you can become a spot-up shooter like JKidd has (this is like 10 yrs in, minimum, for a guy as bad as he was when he came in.)
A 67 win season means NOTHING when you get knocked out in the 1st round by the 8th seeded Golden State Warriors
@ Jay–
no mention of my piece shitting on Nash for NOT be a leader and accepting the defensive challenges?
I like steve nash. i really do. i met him twice and both times he was chill; hanging around in his sweats skating boarding with my boss.
but the dude is overrate. look how far you had to go to prove you points? you reverted to stats that are 7yrs old!
@ beib
I can’t speak for everyone, but I’m not just talking about Marion/JJ/Amare. I’m talking about every player Nash has played with. EVERYONE improved. In interviews they all pretty much say he makes the game easier. If all those players improved, and those same players said he makes the game easier, I think it’s fair to say he did the same for Marion/JJ/Amare.
Are some people giving him too much credit? Or are others not giving him enough credit?
carmelo anthony won’t play the heat today.
So it’s about Nash and Rhondo… Two different NBA players/individuals with different characteristics and skills.
Obviously Nash is a way better shooter.
Nash is more creative when it comes to passing and finding the angles.
Sets the example as a hard working ball player, and wins the respect of his teammates. Characteristics of a leader.
He is older, and getting old fast.
Rhondo is a stronger pg that can bully other pgs. He can defend way better because of that.
He is also a great passer and can make plays at the rim when driving.
Has become a great floor general able to run a team when on the court, winning the respect of his teammates with his playing making.
He is young and has many years ahead of him still.
@ JDish–
I used to be a fan of Grant Hill. USED TO. until he became the bottom bitch of ball players.
the man sat out FIVE years over a fucking ankle! an ankle!
in sports, the two most serious of injuries (most of us can agree) are knee injuries and back injuries.
a broken ankle should keep a man out 4-6 months (1yr at the most). thats it. not five fucking years.
and Grant Hill wasnt traded to Orlando. He signed a $92 million contract as a free agent. after knowing detroit doctors told him his ankle was weak.
then he went to his first practice, saw that tracy mcgrady could ball, and grant bitched up. he took all the money from Orlando, and gave piss poor weak efforts to play.
dude….an ANKLE?!!?…for FIVE YEARS?!!?
then, if you remember, when McGrady was traded to Houston, Grant suited up, then publicly said he didnt think it would be fun to play with Steve Francis. so, he went back on ice. bitched up again and didnt play.
THEN….in the final year of his orlando contract, Grant Hill did what he HATE most about NBA players, he ALL OF A SUDDEN was healthy and got back on the court to ball for a new contract. he played like 65 games.
in the previous years, he played over 30 games ONCE. ONCE!
you mean to tell me, he got healthy ALL OF A SUDDEN in the FINAL YEAR of his contract?!!?
that is the essence of BITCH BALL!
NOT only that….in his final year with Orlando, the team made the playoffs. they were on the rise with young jameer nelson and a young dwight howard.
after all the money, time, energy and support Orlando Magic gave him for five years, Grant Hill signed with Phoenix as a free agent.
“Thanks for the $100mil fellas, but Im going to wear out my ankle in a 7seconds or less system”.
You’re free to like/love/admirer Grant Hill all you want (no argument from me), but call a spade a spade and a bitch ass move a bitch ass move.
After all the shit the team and franchise went thru waiting for him, he backed out and didnt re-sign. to make matter worse, in Phoenix, he played EIGHTY plus games 4 out of 5 years.
Are you really gonna convince he me he couldnt have suited up in the previous years?
the dude STOLE more money than Rashard Lewis and you wanna give him a free pass?….for a fucking (fake)ankle injury?
FIVE YEARS for a FUCKING ankle?
and then he balls in the MOST UPTEMPO nba system and plays damn near every game?
if you wanna eat that shit, so be it. But dont you DARE sell that shit to me!
Grant Hill = BITCH!
This Steve Nash thing is it for me. I am simplifying the argument because it’s been going on for awhile now.
Steve Nash makes his team and teammates better.
All of this crap about he’s overrated, he sucks, can’t play D, he made Amare, he made Marion… Can’t see the forrest through the trees. I am just going to agree to disagree with guys who think he is overrated.
How bout Dime break out with, yet again, another Top 10 NBA point gaurds. That will settle this Nash/Rhondo debate once and for all. Or will just continue giving this debate wood to keep the fire going.
heckler: “look how far you had to go to prove you points? you reverted to stats that are 7yrs old!”
I pulled the stats from the points you first mentioned. Leaving Dallas. Marion’s all-star year. Amare’s ROY. All points you brought up. When was the last time Marbury was truly relevant? You mentioned him in your post. So don’t mock my arguments for being from 7 years ago, because I used the same arguments you used. I just turned them around on you.
I can talk about the Tony Parker thing you brought up (from 7 years ago, btw). Yeah, Nash didn’t guard him. So? He’s not a defensive player. He knows that. His coach knew that. Why would he volunteer to hurt his team by guarding Parker, when Bowen is an easier cover? That’s called smart basketball.
And how do you know for sure that he didn’t volunteer to cover him? Maybe he did, but D’Antoni said no. Maybe D’Antoni wanted to save Nash’s energy for the offensive end. Were you in the huddles?? If you were, I apologize for the cynicism. If not, you have no idea what the gameplan was.
JAY
i hear what you saying, and i am following you. yet, think about this. is it fair to say, had amare and joe johnson not been good players, people would not make the connection of nash ascending those players’ game. since amare and nem are among the tops of their position, it was easy for some to associate nash to those players’ success because nash’ job was to give them the ball in the best spots. the name “point guard” means a guard who finds the best ways to get points. nash played at an mvp level. so he was going to make shots easier, and for good players, they were going to look like nash was their crutch to get good shots. BUT, this is where the “too much credit” element comes in to play.
from what i pointed out yesterday:
“aren’t point guards’ jobs to make shots easier for players? aren’t they supposed to make their team better?…nash was at the top of his game…he was going to make those guys look good, any great point guard should because his job is to make the best pass that leads to the best shot….i think a case can be made rubio has already made the wolves look better, lawson and andre miller are making the nuggets offense go really well and even kyrie irving has the cavs fighting for a playoff spot….my point is, let’s not get carried away with what nash did. he did what he was supposed to do…..good passing PGs will make the game easier. rondo keeps the celtics in a championship window because he will pass before trying to get his, he loves to find players in their sweet spots. pass first PGs will make players find the easy shot and seeing as how nash was playing at an mvp level, his exploits were magnified. (amare wasn’t standing around picking his nose before nash arrived, he was a baller, while playing with marbury).”
Big I… Perfect. straight to the point. Moving on…
baron davis aint playing the heat today either….that mathchup just got sucky overnight. no melo, no b diddy. damn…the heat still hav lbj playing tho. i guess the marquee will have to be AMARE V JAMES. they were almost teammates too. had cleveland been smart and traded jj hickson, amare would be in cleveland balling with lebron. dan gilbert fails again !
@JDish – ain’t even a question that Rondo’s better than Nash is right now. It’s also not a question that he’ll never be better than him historically.
@ heckler
Ok then. So through everything you just commented, YOU were there right. You saw all of this go down. Everything went down EXACTLY as you just typed? Can you convince me that you were at Grant Hills side and was there first hand to witness all that you just wrote down.
Ok so Grant Hill is B#$%& right? For what for going through a serious ankle injury. Why don’t you go out to your back yard, role and sprain your ankle so bad that you probably broke it. Get someone to tell you that you’re expected to get back on the court no matter what cause it’s “just” a sprained ankle. So you get back at your back yard after maybe a week or two and re-injure your ankle, this time you probably break it. Now what you do, you think you can get back to your old self again after such a bad injury.
Oh and wait wait… you want to start Steve Francis… are you serious. You whining cause Grant Hill said he didn’t think it would be fun to play with a guy who Publicly criticized and refused to play for the team who drafted him. SO tell me, where is Steve Francis now. Where is he? And tell me where Grant Hill is at. C’mon man.
You want to call Grant Hill a B#$@& for taking so much money from the Magic and didn’t even play enough to deserve the cash he was due. How many guys in the NBA have played for big fat checks without deserving it. There have been many my friend. You calling all of them B&%$#@# as well. C’mon man, unfortunately this is the NBA and so many guys have done that, but none of them have gone through what Grant Hill went through. So what ever, I don’t need to convince you, you believe what you want to believe. At least Grant Hill came back from all of that and is still playing in the league bro. Rashard Lewis, where is he now. So your saying that Rashard Lewis did things right, that he deserved that cash he was due, I don’t think so. He surely didn’t deserve for what his production and stats showed. Unfortunately NBA contracts are like that. You have a guy getting paid big and gets injured… he’s still due what his contract says. You have a guy sign a conctract for big money cause he’s a “potential” super-star, only to not live up to that potential and STILL he gets payed what he’s due. That is how it is.
Oh… and your right, Grant Hill wasn’t traded, he’s signed…your telling me that if a team (if you were an NBA player) offers you a $90 mil contract, even though you are going through injury, You are not going to sigh… C’mon bro. This what the NBA has become no matter what.
who woulda thought 2 current players over 36 would draw so much passion from readers. #hillandnash
“had amare and joe johnson not been good players, people would not make the connection of nash ascending those players’ game.”
I disagree. People make the connection to Nash helping Dudley, Channing Frye and others. What would be different if Amare and Joe were mediocre? He’d help them too. He doesn’t just make the game easier for the Amares and Marions… he makes it easier for the Raja Bells and Tim Thomas’eseses also.
And I think some of you people are forgetting the way that Suns team played. Fuck me if that wasn’t the most exciting team since Showtime. He single-handedly turned that franchise around. Yes, Marion was a good player. Yes, Amare was ROY. But the Suns were GARBAGE before he got there. Could Nash have accomplished what he did without those guys?? Of course not, it’s a team game. But his arrival was the turning point.
I’m done with this dead horse…. moving along.
now there is talk about the hornets having to let eric gordon walk as a free agent. haha. oh man, that trade looks worse and worse every 24 hours. they gave away a franchise superstar and the centerpiece player they got in return, they’re going to watch sign somewhere else?
where are the people who said that was a great trade?!?!
@ JDish–
if you wanna defend Grant Hill….go right ahead. no one used to defend him more than me. Like I said, I was a fan of his. Then I had to face facts.
The guy just stopped playing.
and if my reasoning aint enough for you, then fine. Gimme your reasons why Grant Hill barely played in Orlando?
and if you ONLY answer is his ankle injury, please spare me. like i said, NO player sits out FIVE years over a fucking ankle.
Go find us another one who did. …dont worry, we’ll wait. (crickets).
FUCK Rashard Lewis.
But at least he played.
Grant Hill didnt even get on the court.
I am NOT buying the ankle injury. and you shouldnt either.
and if his ankle was so bad, why didnt he just retire? (ala yao ming?).
what?,…because he loves the sport and competing? BULLSHIT.
where was that love in Orlando?
he certainly found it again years later in Phoenix.
FUCK GRANT HILL.
im done with this topic.
@ EVERYONE ELSE
yall gotta STOP jock riding player, just because you like them. dont be too puss to call them out.
thats what a real friend and fan would do.
just cause you like a player, dont mean they do no wrong and you can keep making excuses for them.
I am a TRUE fan of basketball (not just the NBA). I play as often as I watch and I follow the business of ball the same way I follow players, teams and leagues. and most of you do too.
But PLEASE come off the bullshit of jockriding.
thank you.
Sincerely,
(friend to NONE of you)
HECKLER
i don’t know if it’s fair to say they were garbage jay, but yea, i never cared about talking about nash. i was more so speaking on what a great point guard is supposed to do anyway. i was just building balance.
anyway, i really feel stern wanted to send cp3 somewhere to grow a brand in LA because while watching that clippers game yesterday, blake griffin said, (and i am paraphrasing)
“guys really didn’t watch us. we had like no games on tv. people really only saw highlight, they knew we had something, but never really paid too much attention. now that chris paul came to town, everyone has their eyes on us. the who world wants to see what we can do. everyday, someone will be looking.”
haaa! stern sent the MEAN jolt to a downtrodden LA franchise. he couldn’t let a profitable city go to waste. now they wanted a marquee player in return, so they got eric gordon. yet they want to let him walk in free agency? giving him a bs contract extension that they knew he wsnt going to take? hmm, suspicion grows and stern is the odee crook in the whole mess.
i am just wondering where the people who supported dan gilbert on the blotched lakers-paul trade on this site are.
if there were ever a movie about ben roesthlisberger, will ferell would be a decent audition. #twins
Nash isnt even all that bad on D.. Well he WASNT lol
I think its a white thing lol dude used to step in and take a few charges..
But seriously.. like ChiTown said, Nash IS the system.. Rondo is a cog in the machine.. You really cant compare the 2..
And seriously who knows what levels Nash’s game would be at if he were to go to a contender right now.. Lets not forget he posting the same #’s damn near assist wise playing with scrubs.. and yes Frye, Dudley and fuckin Robin Lopez are scrubs lol
I been saying theres no way it would happen but could you imagine him on the LAKERS?!!? holy shit lmao
@ Heckelr
Ummmmmm i think you just dont like Hill lmao
Comparing his and Yao’s injuries are like night and day.. in Africa and Canada lol