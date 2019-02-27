Getty Image

LeBron James hasn’t quite looked like himself since returning from the groin injury that cost him 17 games in December and January. He’s still putting up LeBron-esque numbers — 24.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, and two steals a night in eight games since returning — but he’s been a little off during that stretch, appearing to lack the explosiveness that has been a hallmark of his game. That doesn’t even begin to include some of the rough moments that have occurred in that time. An example from Monday’s loss to Memphis:

Bruno Caboclo just hit a crunch time 3 vs. the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/dgtL047c8K — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) February 26, 2019

Not great! The general vibe in Los Angeles right now is strange, which makes sense, because the Lakers are falling apart right as the race for the playoffs is heating up. Since James returned, the team has gone 3-6 and find themselves in 10th in the Western Conference, three games behind the eight-seed.

It’s something that Paul Pierce finds curious, to the point that he wonders if it’s worth trotting James out there anymore in 2019. The Boston Celtics legend appeared on ESPN’s The Jump and theorized that James still looks like he’s dealing with his groin injury, saying that it might not be the worst idea for Los Angeles to shut him down and punt on the rest of the year.