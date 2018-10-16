Getty Image

The NBA season is finally set to tip-off on Tuesday night with the Celtics on the road at the Sixers and the Warriors hosting the Thunder on ring ceremony night, and that means everyone is fired up about actual, meaningful basketball games being played again.

The Association hasn’t been out of our minds, though, thanks to the new year-long news cycle it creates with the draft, free agency, and the seemingly annual superstar trade request prior to camp. This year, that honor belongs to Jimmy Butler and the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have reached an odd detente for the start of the season, with an agreement in place for Butler to play nice with his teammates and be on the floor while management continues to work to find a suitable trade for him.

That’s the lead storyline in the NBA as the season approaches, but there’s tons to talk about all around the league, so we called up ESPN’s Paul Pierce to get his takes on the upcoming season, Butler’s trade request and subsequent drama, his beloved Celtics as the East favorites, who can challenge the Warriors, his expectations for the Lakers, adding Stan Van Gundy to the NBA Countdown crew, and why Rachel Nichols and Michelle Beadle are like Rajon Rondo for him.