Perfectly Executed Blake Griffin Lob To DeAndre Jordan

On TNT Thursday night, Kenny Smith spent some time explaining why he doesn’t think the Los Angeles Clippers â€” even with new coach Doc Rivers â€” are a title-contender. But one play by the Clippers on Thursday night, featuring Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, was definitely title-worthy.

CP3 had a decent game with 15 points (6/11) and 8 dimes in just 27 minutes as the Clippers rolled to a 101-81 victory by outscoring the Grizzlies 61-39 in the second half. Paul also started the precision passing on display below when found Blake Griffin on the pick-and-roll. Blake spots a rotating defender, and tosses a perfect lob to DJ for the easy dunk.

While Kenny might not feel the Clippers are for real yet, this play tells the beginning of a different story.

