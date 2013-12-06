Perfectly Executed Blake Griffin Lob To DeAndre Jordan

#Los Angeles Clippers #Chris Paul #Blake Griffin #GIFs
12.06.13 5 years ago

 

 

On TNT Thursday night, Kenny Smith spent some time explaining why he doesn’t think the Los Angeles Clippers â€” even with new coach Doc Rivers â€” are a title-contender. But one play by the Clippers on Thursday night, featuring Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, was definitely title-worthy.

CP3 had a decent game with 15 points (6/11) and 8 dimes in just 27 minutes as the Clippers rolled to a 101-81 victory by outscoring the Grizzlies 61-39 in the second half. Paul also started the precision passing on display below when found Blake Griffin on the pick-and-roll. Blake spots a rotating defender, and tosses a perfect lob to DJ for the easy dunk.

While Kenny might not feel the Clippers are for real yet, this play tells the beginning of a different story.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#Chris Paul#Blake Griffin#GIFs
TAGSBLAKE GRIFFINChris PaulDEANDRE JORDANDimeMaggifsLos Angeles ClippersMEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP