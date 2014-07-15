NBA 2K15 Cover Released; Pharrell Williams To Curate Soundtrack

Today 2K announced Grammy-winning singer, producer, Vivienne Westwood fan and Park Ranger Smith doppelgänger, the estimable Pharrell Williams, as the curator of NBA 2K15 soundtrack. They also released a front of the box pic of NBA 2K15 cover boy and 2014 NBA MVP, Kevin Durant. October 7 can’t get here fast enough.

“It was a cool experience. I tried to curate songs that were diverse but yet still proved to be motivational to gamers,” said Pharrell in the release. “It was important to me that the music complemented the on-court action of NBA basketball in NBA 2K15. I hope everyone enjoys it.”

Pharrell is a household name in music, fashion and design circles after getting his start in music as the founding member of N.E.R.D and the Neptunes. His latest venture is the multi-media creative collective, “i am OTHER.” He’s produced some of the top albums over the last year including Kendrick Lamar‘s critically acclaimed “Good Kid, M.A.A.D City” and Frank Ocean’s Grammy-winning “Channel Orange,” as well as hit singles “Happy,” “Blurred Lines” with Robin Thicke and “Get Lucky” with Daft Punk.

“Pharrell’s passion and reputation as a visionary producer and expertise from working with the NBA will be evident in the largest and most eclectic NBA 2K soundtrack ever,” said Alfie Brody, the Vice President of Marketing for 2K, in the release. “We really listened to our fans’ feedback on how we could improve their experience from a music standpoint, and we’re confident Pharrell’s collaboration in NBA 2K15 will impress players as much as it’s impressed us.”

