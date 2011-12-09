Phil Jackson Predicted This NBA Mess With Chris Paul and the Hornets

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, the NBA pulls one of the most unbelievable, inexplicable, outrageous moves any of us have ever seen.
Short of getting Rajon Rondo and a first-round pick or two, this Chris Paul trade is as good as it gets for a player walking out the door anyway. And if the NBA’s concern is “super teams,” they should have effectively addressed that in collective bargaining. Blocking a legitimate basketball trade because a few sore losers didn’t like it is inexcusable and bad for business.
Wouldn’t today be so much better if we were all talking about CP3 and Kobe vs. LeBron and Wade? Every single basketball player and fan in the world wanted to break down that matchup today. Instead, we got hit with another mess and black eye for the NBA.
What’s even more amazing is that Phil Jackson tried to warn all of us this Chris Paul trade fiasco was coming.
Jackson said the following to ESPN last December:
“Who’s going to trade who to whom? Who’s going to pull the button on trading player or when Chris [Paul] says he has to be traded? How’s that going to go? I don’t know. Somebody’s going to have to make a very nonjudgmental decision on that part that’s not going to irritate anybody else in this league … I don’t know how they’re going to do that.”
Pretty awesome how dead on Phil was. That’s why he’s the Zen Master…
Via ESPN
Follow Josh on Twitter at @DimeBounce.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
No, no, no. Dime, you guys don’t seem to understand that NOT EVERYONE WANTS TO SEE CP3 ON THE LAKERS. Leave it alone. Ya’ll are the whiniest writers I’ve ever seen.
aGRRED ^
*Agreed
Agree with BiGShoTBoB
YO PHIL JACKSON SOLD HIS SOUL TO THE DEVIL AFTER HIS FIRST 3 PEAT WITH MICHAEL…
not everyone wanted to see him traded to the lakers, but people are upset someone has the power to say he cant go there.
@dag have u ever actually seen the Dime writers?? this CP thing IS a big deal. Dime is covering it from all angles. excuse them for doin a good job at it too. if u dont like the content get of the site. go kick rocks or sumthin
@dag u the one bitchin
everyone predicted this
Anyone realize how similar this trade was to the one that sent Shaq to Miami for a bunch of pieces? Funny how Odom was one of those pieces back then as well.
Reason why they Dallas won. Remember Dallas lost to Miami in 06 cuz Cuban kept criticizing the league.
Who the fuck cares if nobody wants to see CP3 in a Laker’s jersey if the two teams agree on it and its legal let it be. I personally wasn’t in favor of the trade myself as a Laker fan but it shouldn’t of been blocked.
If have two questions on all of that: Firstly, would the Lakers get so much better? They’d lose all thier great strenghts not named Kobe Bryant: Interior seize in combination with capable players and also the fact that they have been running together some time now. Not that Paul wouldn’t help on the latter on but, him, KB, Artest, what PF (Characters?!) and Bynum (or DH12 if that’s thier plan) and off the bench D-Fish, Barnes, Blake, Kapono. Is that so great?
Secondly, why does nobody assume that this wasn’t a genious move by Stern. He somehow is a second GM in New Orleans and maybe refusing that trade and now engaging in new talks might get the Hornest even more out of Paul! That after all would be basketball reasons. You can say all you want about Stern but he knows bussines and is a hardballer (which unluckily we all know too well) – What if he just takes his job as an “owner” of the Hornets that serious?