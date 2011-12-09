Phil Jackson Predicted This NBA Mess With Chris Paul and the Hornets

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, the NBA pulls one of the most unbelievable, inexplicable, outrageous moves any of us have ever seen.

Short of getting Rajon Rondo and a first-round pick or two, this Chris Paul trade is as good as it gets for a player walking out the door anyway. And if the NBA’s concern is “super teams,” they should have effectively addressed that in collective bargaining. Blocking a legitimate basketball trade because a few sore losers didn’t like it is inexcusable and bad for business.

Wouldn’t today be so much better if we were all talking about CP3 and Kobe vs. LeBron and Wade? Every single basketball player and fan in the world wanted to break down that matchup today. Instead, we got hit with another mess and black eye for the NBA.

What’s even more amazing is that Phil Jackson tried to warn all of us this Chris Paul trade fiasco was coming.

Jackson said the following to ESPN last December:

“Who’s going to trade who to whom? Who’s going to pull the button on trading player or when Chris [Paul] says he has to be traded? How’s that going to go? I don’t know. Somebody’s going to have to make a very nonjudgmental decision on that part that’s not going to irritate anybody else in this league … I don’t know how they’re going to do that.”

Pretty awesome how dead on Phil was. That’s why he’s the Zen Master…

