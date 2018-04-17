The Sixers And Mavericks Will Participate In The NBA’s Preseason Games In China Next Season

#Philadelphia 76ers #Ben Simmons
04.17.18 7 mins ago

Getty Image

The NBA is heading back to China next year. The league has announced that the NBA China Games will take place during the 2018 preseason, marking the 25th and 26th games the league will play in China dating back to 2004.

This time around, the NBA is sending two teams to China that have never played in the country before: The Philadelphia 76ers and the Dallas Mavericks. Game one will take place on October 5, when the two sides will square off in Shanghai at the Mercedes-Benz Arena. Three days later, the teams will play in Shenzhen at the Shenzhen Universiade Center, the same place where the series of games were announced on Tuesday by NBA China CEO David Shoemaker and Director of the Longgang Municipal Bureau of Culture, Sports and Tourism Liu Deping.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#Ben Simmons
TAGSben simmonsdallas mavericksDIRK NOWITZKINBA China GamesPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

What To Listen To

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

04.17.18 6 hours ago 4 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 1 day ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 3 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 3 days ago
The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

04.13.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP