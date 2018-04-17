Getty Image

The NBA is heading back to China next year. The league has announced that the NBA China Games will take place during the 2018 preseason, marking the 25th and 26th games the league will play in China dating back to 2004.

This time around, the NBA is sending two teams to China that have never played in the country before: The Philadelphia 76ers and the Dallas Mavericks. Game one will take place on October 5, when the two sides will square off in Shanghai at the Mercedes-Benz Arena. Three days later, the teams will play in Shenzhen at the Shenzhen Universiade Center, the same place where the series of games were announced on Tuesday by NBA China CEO David Shoemaker and Director of the Longgang Municipal Bureau of Culture, Sports and Tourism Liu Deping.