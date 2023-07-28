Philadelphia 76ers Offseason Report Card

The Philadelphia 76ers were a win away from reaching their first Eastern Conference Finals with Joel Embiid, but dropped back-to-back games against the Boston Celtics to once again send them into the offseason trying to figure out what went wrong in a disappointing postseason.

The biggest move so far this offseason in Philly has been firing Doc Rivers and hiring Nick Nurse in hopes a new voice can breathe some new life into the team. While the Sixers would’ve liked to just try and mostly run it back under Nurse by making some minor tweaks to the rotation around their stars, they now find themselves trying to deal with James Harden’s third trade request in four years. That has made this year’s offseason nearly impossible to get out of with a roster as good as last year’s, and with Embiid feeling the heat of a postseason disappointment after finally winning MVP, taking a step back isn’t exactly something he’s looking to do.

Here we’ll grade out their offseason moves from the Draft, free agency and contract extensions, and the trade market, where things are very much still unresolved.

Draft: INC

The Sixers didn’t have a draft pick this year due in part to when they traded for James Harden, and while they made three undrafted signings, afterwards, they don’t get a grade here.

Free Agency/Contract Extensions: C+

The Sixers re-signed three of their five free agents, and added a pair of outside free agents on the minimum to replace who they lost. The most important signing was matching the unique offer sheet Utah threw at Paul Reed, as he’ll be guaranteed for all three years provided the Sixers make the second round of the playoffs. Reed blossomed as Embiid’s backup a year ago (the Sixers also brought back Montrezl Harrell as their third center) and gives them. The biggest external move was bringing in Patrick Beverley, who I think brings an edge they need even understanding his offensive limitations. Losing Shake Milton takes some offensive pop out of their backcourt rotation, which could be an even bigger issue depending on what they get in return for Harden, but Beverley will give them a point of attack pest that they could use, especially knowing what Nick Nurse likes to do defensively. That, to me, is at worst a wash for the Sixers.

However, the bigger issue is losing Georges Niang and Jalen McDaniels and having, to this point, done nothing to address that hole in the wing rotation. Niang was a much larger part of the rotation, serving as their most reliable three-point shooter off the bench (40.1 percent from three in the regular season, 46.2 percent in the playoffs). That’s not to say Niang isn’t replaceable, but they just haven’t done so and that means, right now, they’re a team with less depth than before. McDaniels was a midseason acquisition that played a smaller role, but likewise had a good shooting spell in the regular season with the Sixers and gave them some length and switchability on defense. Again, not irreplaceable but just an absence from the rotation they haven’t addressed.