Getty Image

The Phoenix Suns did what everyone expected at the top of the 2018 NBA Draft, selecting Deandre Ayton out of Arizona with the first overall pick.

Phoenix, however, had long been reported as a team interested in trading back into the lottery, looking to use their 16th pick and other assets as chips to land another potential young star. As their selection at No. 16 approached, they finally got a deal done to send that pick, which was Zhaire Smith, to Philadelphia along with a 2021 unprotected first round pick from the Miami Heat for Mikal Bridges, who the Sixers took at No. 10.