Philly’s Best Battle for Money and Pride

08.06.10 8 years ago 4 Comments

Last Saturday’s Red Bull 2on2 Revolution Tournament in Philly was the best, most competitive tour stop yet. Every game was a physical test of grit and will, and when the smoke cleared, the toughest team was the last one standing. Check out the video below to get a taste of the gritty action in South Philly last weekend and to trace E2’s rampage to the title.


You can still play in the Red Bull 2on2 Baltimore event! Enter a team for free to play for $2,000 and other prizes from Power Balance, Skullcandy and Kicker! Email us at REVOLUTION@DIMEMAG.COM or call us at 347.316.1924.

You can also download registration forms here:

Baltimore – August 7 – Cloverdale Park Basketball Courts

Washington, D.C. – August 21 – Barry Farms Rec Center

