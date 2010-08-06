Philly’s Best Battle for Money and Pride

Last Saturday’s Red Bull 2on2 Revolution Tournament in Philly was the best, most competitive tour stop yet. Every game was a physical test of grit and will, and when the smoke cleared, the toughest team was the last one standing. Check out the video below to get a taste of the gritty action in South Philly last weekend and to trace E2’s rampage to the title.
You can still play in the Red Bull 2on2 Baltimore event! Enter a team for free to play for $2,000 and other prizes from Power Balance, Skullcandy and Kicker! Email us at REVOLUTION@DIMEMAG.COM or call us at 347.316.1924.
You can also download registration forms here:
Baltimore – August 7 – Cloverdale Park Basketball Courts
is this no defense rules or something? and that fat guy can move for his size
Naw…I Respect The Streetball Game (I Only Play Indoors Due To The Fact There Aren’t Anybody Who Plays Outside In Colorado)…But Anywho Is It Me Or On The Game Winning Shot My Dude Traveled Big Time (NBA Rules With The Steps Maybe?)
A lot of fat fucks in that tournament, is that part of the “Rajon Rules”?
All of those guys, even the fat fucks, are better shooters than Rajon, that is pretty funny.
I think the one fat dude was on the tail end of the and 1 tour, right before its demise….