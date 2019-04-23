The Suns Have Fired Coach Igor Kokoskov After One Season

04.23.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

For the second straight season the Phoenix Suns found themselves with one of the worst records in the NBA, as they struggled mightily once again to 19-63 record.

It was the first season under coach Igor Kokoskov, who joined the Suns after time as an assistant in Utah where he’d developed a reputation for being a good player development coach — a positive for a young Phoenix squad. Unfortunately for Kokoskov, his first year ended up being his last as he was fired late on Monday night in the midst of the Jazz-Rockets Game 4 in Utah, making for an all-time NBA news dump moment.

