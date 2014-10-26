Photo: Extremely Creative Two-Part Billboard Featuring Gordon Hayward

Until 19 year-old Dante Exum starts scratching at his limitless ceiling, Gordon Hayward is star of the Utah Jazz. And while the fifth-year pro’s play doesn’t necessarily deem him worthy of such a distinction, the max-level $63 million deal he signed with Utah this summer certainly does. The Jazz have begun marketing Hayward as such, too, hinting at his coming success with a pair of two extremely creative, intertwined billboards on I-15 in Salt Lake City.

Very cool.

Utah no doubt hopes such encouragement will spur Hayward to jumper effectiveness that aligns with his stroke. He shot just 30.5 percent from three-point range in 2013-2014 after eclipsing the 40 percent mark in two previous seasons. But the Jazz looked like a different team offensively in preseason play under first-year coach Quin Snyder, and Hayward stands to reap the benefits of that wholesale improvement as much as any other player on the roster.

And if the 24 year-old starts knocking down treys and makes play like this with regularity, Utah will surely utilize his likeness more and more going forward.

