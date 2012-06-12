Photos: adidas EUROCAMP, Day 1-2

#Adidas
06.12.12 6 years ago
Aside from checking in on the results of the NBA Draft Combine this week, where you probably noticed that Harrison Barnes somehow tested out with a 38-inch standing vertical and a 3.16 3/4 sprint, the fastest of anyone, there’s another draft mini-camp going on across the pond right now. The adidas EUROCAMP, the only official NBA Draft camp outside of the U.S., kicked off this week in Treviso, Italy with more than 45 early entries and draft-eligible players taking part in drills and competition.

It’s a chance for these NBA hopefuls to play against the top competition while also getting coached by NBA players and coaches. Kevin McHale, Nicolas Batum and Danilo Gallinari are all on hand and helping out this week.

Check out some photos of the top talent at the camp.

