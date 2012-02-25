Photos: Dwight Howard’s NBA All-Star Weekend

#Common #Dwight Howard
02.25.12 6 years ago
As the superstar center in the host city of this year’s NBA All-Star Game, there’s a little extra pressure on Dwight Howard this weekend. Show off the city. Don’t say anything stupid. Be a gracious host. And so far, he’s been all over the place. Last night, adidas and Howard hosted a dope, exclusive VIP party to welcome friends and fans to Orlando before he warded off the throngs of media earlier today at the practice session.

Some of the celebs who showed up last night were B.o.B, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Fabolous and Young Jeezy, all of them rocking the stage. Ne-Yo, Common, NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Von Miller and Serge Ibaka were also in the house.

Whether he dominates tomorrow night or not doesn’t really matter. With Kobe Bryant calling the Magic’s new arena the best in the NBA, and Howard doing all he can to show off the city, he’s done his job as the host.

Here are some of the better photos of the big man from so far this weekend:

*** *** ***

Around The Web

TOPICS#Common#Dwight Howard
TAGSALL STARcommonDimeMagDWIGHT HOWARDReal StoriesVON MILLER

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP