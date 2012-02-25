Photos: Dwight Howard’s NBA All-Star Weekend

As the superstar center in the host city of this year’s NBA All-Star Game, there’s a little extra pressure onthis weekend. Show off the city. Don’t say anything stupid. Be a gracious host. And so far, he’s been all over the place. Last night, adidas and Howard hosted a dope, exclusive VIP party to welcome friends and fans to Orlando before he warded off the throngs of media earlier today at the practice session.

Some of the celebs who showed up last night were B.o.B, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Fabolous and Young Jeezy, all of them rocking the stage. Ne-Yo, Common, NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Von Miller and Serge Ibaka were also in the house.

Whether he dominates tomorrow night or not doesn’t really matter. With Kobe Bryant calling the Magic’s new arena the best in the NBA, and Howard doing all he can to show off the city, he’s done his job as the host.

Here are some of the better photos of the big man from so far this weekend:

